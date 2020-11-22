Strictly Come Dancing Result Sees Caroline Quentin Lose Out In Dance-Off

Caroline Quentin has become the fourth celeb to be voted off this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Men Behaving Badly star faced Maisie Smith in Sunday night’s dreaded dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again with Caroline and her partner Johannes Radebe performing their rather divisive Cha Cha, and Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Márquez performing their Salsa in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

(L-R) Maisie Smith, Gorka Márquez, Caroline Quentin, Johannes Radebe. (Photo: BBC)

All three judges decided to save EastEnders star Maisie and sent Caroline home.

When asked by host Tess Daly if she had fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a dancer on the show Caroline said, “Yeah in a way slightly more than that because I have had the honour and privilege of working with some of the greatest dancers this country has ever known.

“I mean I really believe it, I think they are absolutely fantastic. But of course my greatest gift coming on this show is this man [Johanes].”

Strictly Come Dancing (Photo: BBC)

When asked if he had any words for Caroline, Johannes said “Oh my gosh, what a woman, thank you, thank you again, thank you, thank you, thank you. I don’t know what to say, because it was a beautiful one, I had a beautiful journey with you, thank you my darling, thank you.”

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on next Saturday at 7.15pm.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.