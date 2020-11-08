Strictly Come Dancing in ratings dip following ‘Boris bump’ last week

Strictly Come Dancing saw a dip in the ratings on Saturday night as celebrities took to the dancefloor just hours after the long-awaited result of the US election was called.

The flagship entertainment programme was still the most watched show across all channels on Saturday with an average of 9.5 million viewers and a 43.8% audience share, peaking with 10.4 million, according to the BBC.

This marked a dip on the average of 10.6 million who tuned in last week following a press conference shown on BBC One during which Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new month-long lockdown for England.

As the start of Strictly approached at 7.10pm, Mr Johnson’s Downing Street address moved to the BBC News channel to make way.

It is comparable to the series’ first live dance show two weeks ago, which attracted an average of 9.3 million viewers.

On Saturday night Ranvir Singh and comedian Bill Bailey served up blockbuster performances during the show’s movie night, while former NFL player Jason Bell disappointed at the box office.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and her partner Giovanni Pernice danced a foxtrot to Love You I Do from Dreamgirls and received a standing ovation from judge Motsi Mabuse.

Comedian Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse, who won the show last year with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, performed a pasodoble to The Good, The Bad And The Ugly theme.

However, former NFL player Bell struggled to impress the judges with a pasodoble to the Star Wars theme with Luba Mushtuk, dressed as Finn and Rey from the recent trilogy.

The second celebrity will depart the dancefloor on BBC One at 7.25pm on Sunday.