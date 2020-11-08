Strictly Come Dancing's Ranvir Singh Tops Leaderboard After Movie Week Performance

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh found herself at the leaderboard as Strictly Come Dancing put on its annual Movie Week special.

Ranvir and partner Giovanni Pernice have been on an upward trajectory in the last few weeks, and gained the highest score of the night for their Foxtrot to the Dreamgirls number Love You I Do.

Soaring above previous frontrunners HRVY and Maisie Smith, the pair managed to pull in 27 of a possible 30 points – the highest score of the series not just for Ranvir, but for any contestant.

The daytime star was clearly shocked to have performed so well, with Giovanni telling her: “You should be proud of yourself, you’re working very hard... this is all for you.”

Sadly, not everyone fared so well with their Movie Week performance, though.

This week, it was former NFL star Jason Bell and his partner Luba Mushtuk who wound up at the bottom of the pile, earning just 12 points for their routine.

Jason and Luba channelled Han Solo and Princess Leia for a Paso Doble to the Star Wars theme music, but they failed to impress the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood awarded the duo just three points, with Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse giving them four and five, respectively.

Other stand-outs from the night included Bill Bailey’s Paso Doble – which put him in second place with the judges’ scores – and Max George’s Simpsons transformation, which sparked a lot of conversation online.

Find out which of the 11 remaining couples found themselves in the dreaded dance-off in Sunday’s Strictly results show, airing at 7.25pm on BBC One.

