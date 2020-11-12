Ranvir Singh Gets Real About How Strictly Come Dancing Has Boosted Her Body Confidence

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has spoken about how appearing on Strictly Come Dancing has already boosted her body confidence.

Last weekend, Ranvir celebrated topping the Strictly leaderboard for the first time, pulling in the highest score of the series with her Foxtrot routine.

And while she’s only three weeks into her Strictly journey, the daytime presenter has said the show has been instrumental in helping her gain confidence.

“It’s not really about weight actually or anything like that. It’s more just the fact that you’re using your body at quite a rate that I’ve never used it before,” Ranvir told The Sun.

“I’ve never been a gym bunny. I don’t really enjoy exercise, and therefore, using your body, repeating it hour after hour, movement after movement, and then realising that your body is capable of a lot more.”

View photos Ranvir Singh topped the leaderboard with this routine last week (Photo: BBC/Keiron McCarron) More

“I write myself off quite a lot,” she continued. “But Strictly is reigniting a small modicum of pride in what my body can achieve, even though I take ill upon it. I think that’s the joy of Strictly.”

Ranvir added that her professional partner Giovanni Pernice has also helped her gain confidence in her performance abilities, stating: “I’ve never danced on live TV before, but Gio just tells me to forget about everyone else and focus on what we’re doing.

“To be honest, I love the pressure, and I think that probably does come from what I do in my day job, doesn’t it? Everything is now or never. Most of my life in journalism has been about live television, so I suppose that is a real bonus.

“I’m happy about that, because I came with nothing else for Giovanni. This is my only offer to him, my ability to cope with live TV. In that sense, at least for him, he can trust me that I can hopefully deliver what we’ve tried to achieve in the last week.”

View photos Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (Photo: BBC) More

On Saturday night, Ranvir and Giovanni will be hoping they can top the leaderboard two weeks in a row with a Cha Cha to Pete Rodriguez’s I Like It, famously sampled by Cardi B on her 2018 hit of the same name.

Meanwhile, anyone still recovering from Max George’s Simpsons-inspired performance at the weekend might want to brace themselves for what Bill Bailey has in store for his Couple’s Choice routine...

MORE STRICTLY:

Kevin Clifton Has An Alternative Theory About Jacqui Smith's Early Strictly Come Dancing Exit

Strictly Come Dancing's HRVY Speaks Out On Maisie Smith Romance Rumours

Lorraine Kelly Reveals Reason Why She'd Never Do Strictly Come Dancing – And It's Partly Thanks To Anton Du Beke

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.