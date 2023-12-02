Strictly 2023: Quarter finals - live updates on musicals week as Nigel Harman quits

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will be watching the dancers closely in quarter-finals week. (BBC) (BBC/Guy Levy)

As Strictly Come Dancing reaches the quarter final stage, last-minute drama has struck with Nigel Harman dropping out of the contest just hours before the live show.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform and has had to withdraw from Strictly," with an update on whether there will be a dance off this week expected in tonight's episode.

With Harman and his partner Katya Jones out an viewers unable to see their Mary Poppins-inspired Charleston, only four couples remain in contention for the coveted 2023 glitterball trophy.

Series favourites Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin will be hoping to avoid the dance off after last week's shocking public vote which saw them landing in the bottom two despite regularly topping the leaderboard.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola will be hoping to capitalise on their surging popularity with a quickstep to a Disney classic, while Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, an Croft and Johannes Radebe will all be doing their best to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.

Follow events as they happen below.

Live Updates K No public vote or elimination this weekend Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have confirmed that there will be no one going home this weekend - so hold the phones, there's no need to vote tonight. Announcing Nigel Harman and Katya Jones' exit, Tess said: "We are as devastated as he is but Nigel and Katya will be here to chat to us later." Claudia confirmed: "That means there will be no public vote tonight and no elimination this weekend." Here's the quarter final line-up...

K The quarter finals are here - but one couple isn't It's the Strictly 2023 quarter final and musicals week has arrived, but chaos has hit the cast just hours before the live show was due to begin. Nigel Harman has been forced to quit over an injury, so sadly viewers won't get to see the Mary Poppins-inspired Charleston that he and Katya Jones had been rehearsing. As we bid a sad farewell to Nigel and Katya, we wait to see who will get an encore in movie week - and whether anyone will have to face the dance off now that the numbers have dwindled to four couples Show more

When Strictly is broadcast on BBC One this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing's live show will air at 7:25pm, Saturday, 2 December on BBC One.

Strictly Come Dancing's results show will air at 7:20pm, Sunday, 3 December on BBC One.

Strictly musicals week: Quarter-final routines

Annabel and Johannes: Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked

Bobby and Dianne: Salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing

Ellie and Vito: Quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast

Layton and Nikita: Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing