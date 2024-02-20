Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor dies aged 44

During his time on Strictly, Windsor partnered with Deborah Meaden, Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson and Patsy Kensit

Robin Windsor, a former professional on Strictly Come Dancing, has died aged 44.

He appeared on the BBC One show from 2010 until 2013, partnering with Deborah Meaden, Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson and Patsy Kensit.

In a statement, production company Sisco Entertainment announced Windsor's death "with heavy hearts".

Windsor had most recently been starring in Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid became emotional as she announced the dancer's death to viewers on Tuesday morning's programme.

"He was a remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing," she said. "I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality, there was something very special about him."

Reid danced with Windsor on a Children in Need special of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood described Windsor as "one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with".

"He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family and friends."

In a statement announcing his death, Sisco Entertainment told BBC News: "His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step."

"Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin's vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

"His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed."

Windsor's partners included Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden

Former Strictly pro James Jordan led the tributes on X/Twitter, writing: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly - I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around.

"Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Dance company Burn The Floor said it had "lost one of its founding members".

"He danced with us for 20 years, including Broadway, the West End and all our crazy adventures around the world," they said in a statement on social media. "He leaves a void in our hearts."

Windsor was born in Ipswich, Suffolk, Windsor first began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich, according to his website.

He moved to London aged 15 to pursue a dancing career and went on to represent England in numerous championships, both on the domestic and international levels.

Windsor was partnered with Patsy Kensit in 2010, his first year on Strictly Come Dancing