Strictly Come Dancing: All you need to know about this year’s contestants

The celebrity contestants confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing so far include an NFL pundit, a pop star, a radio DJ and a comedian.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dancefloor:

1. Bill Bailey

The comedian and TV star, 55, has appeared on Black Books, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI.

He is also a classically trained musician and performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra in 2008 in Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide To The Orchestra.

However, he has joked that his dance skills are a “little patchy”.

2. Boxer Nicola Adams

View photos Nicola Adams (BBC/PA) More

The Olympic gold medallist will take to the dancefloor as part of the show’s first same-sex pairing.

The 37-year-old – nicknamed The Lioness – retired with an undefeated record and held the WBO female flyweight title last year.

She also became the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal, after her triumph at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Her debut on the show marks the first time a same-sex couple has competed on Strictly, following years of speculation.

Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima made history when they performed together on the BBC show last year.

Adams is dating Ella Baig and has been praised as an LGBT role model.

3. Presenter Ranvir Singh

View photos Ranvir Singh (BBC/PA) More

The journalist and presenter has travelled onboard the RAF Voyager with the Prime Minister and reported live as the Grenfell Tower fire unfolded.

She has also appeared on daytime TV shows Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women as well as Good Morning Britain and ITV News.

Born and raised in Preston, Singh attended the University of Central Lancashire and spent 12 years at the BBC as a producer, reporter and presenter.

She co-presented BBC North West Tonight and in 2010 was awarded the award for best on-screen talent at the Royal Television Society’s North West Awards.

4. Radio DJ Clara Amfo

View photos Clara Amfo (BBC/PA) More

Story continues