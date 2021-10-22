Strictly Come Dancing: Judi Love to miss this week's show with Covid-19

Judi and Graziano had been due to dance to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Loose Women's Judi Love has been ruled out of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for Covid-19.

The presenter is the second contestant to come down with the virus in this series, after Tom Fletcher caught it a day after the first live show.

Judi and dance partner Graziano Di Prima have been in the dance-off for the past two weeks, but have been saved by the judges both times.

The pair will return next week, "all being well", a show spokesperson said.

Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I willl not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes #JudiLove #Strictly ❤️ — Judi Love (@1Judilove) October 21, 2021

A Strictly statement said: "Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

They had been due to perform the Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John on this week's show.

Tom and his partner Amy Dowden missed one week after they both tested positive.

Meanwhile, Robert Webb has withdrawn completely, saying he had "bitten off way more than I could chew", two years after having open heart surgery.

Former rugby star Ugo Monye is due back on the dancefloor this Saturday, however, after missing last week's show with back problems.

Bruno Tonioli is not among the judges on this year's series

It was also announced on Thursday that Bruno Tonioli will return to the judging panel for Strictly's 2022 UK arena tour after missing the current TV series due to difficulties travelling to and from America.

The US-based Italian has been replaced by Anton Du Beke for the TV show, but will be reunited with Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas next January and February.

Tonioli said he was "absolutely delighted" to be involved.

'Missed the glitz and glamour'

"I've missed my fellow judges, I've missed the glitz and glamour of the tour and I've missed the amazing audiences that come to see us all over the country - I hope you have missed me too," he said.

"I cannot wait to be back alongside Shirley [Ballas], Craig, the celebs and the pros."

Tonioli is also a judge on Strictly's US equivalent, Dancing with the Stars, and has previously flown back and forth between both shows. But this year he is appearing only on Dancing With The Stars.

Strictly judges (left to right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

The tour will feature performances from some of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the BBC One show.

Commenting on Tonioli's return, Revel Horwood, who will also direct the live shows, said: "Next year is going to be bigger and better than ever before.

"With Bruno coming back to join us on the judging panel, this year will be just fab-u-lous."

