HRVY Joins Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up

HRVY has become the 11th celebrity confirmed to be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 21-year-old pop star began his career after uploading his own home-made music videos online, and later signed a major label deal in 2017.

He has gone on to collaborate with DJs Sigala and Jonas Blue, as well as presenting the CBBC series Friday Download.

He's a pop sensation, a TV presenter and now a future #Strictly star! Welcome HRVY to SCD!



👉https://t.co/afDauKyLSc @HRVY pic.twitter.com/DPXtWGN3YK — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 4, 2020

HRVY – whose real name is Harvey Cantwell – said: “Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year.

“I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now.”

HRVY at the Brit Awards earlier this year

HRVY released his debut single Holiday, featuring Redfoo of LMFAO, in 2017.

That same year, he experienced his biggest chart hit to date, when his track Personal peaked at 62 in the UK singles chart.

His debut album, Can Anybody Hear Me?, is slated for release on 20 November.

HRVY was previously rumoured to be taking part in Strictly by The Sun on Thursday night, with the tabloid claiming there were only two spots left on the line-up, including his.

They also claimed that the final famous face to sign up in 2020 is former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, who stepped down from the post in 2009 following the expenses scandal.

Prior to HRVY’s announcement, 10 celebrities had been confirmed for the series so far, including actor Caroline Quentin, NFL star Jason Bell, singer Max George and radio presenter Clara Amfo.

Also competing in 2020 will be broadcaster Ranvir Singh, Invictus Games competitor JJ Chalmers, comedian Bill Bailey and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who will make history as part of the show’s first ever same-sex pairing.

Maisie Smith of EastEnders fame is also taking part, while Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing will be returning to the ballroom following his accident last year.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.