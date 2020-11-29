HRVY Makes Strictly Come Dancing History With His Stunning Couple's Choice Routine

HRVY made Strictly Come Dancing history with his impressive performance in Saturday night’s live show.

He and his partner Janette Manrara performed their Couple’s Choice routine in this week’s show, which was set to Coldplay’s A Sky Full Of Stars, and landed a perfect score from the judges.

While HRVY and Janette a standing ovation from Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood told the pop singer he was the “GOAT”, with each of the judges awarding the duo 10 points.

This made them the first couple to bag a perfect score just six weeks into the competition, beating a record previously held by Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice, who won 40 out of 40 in 2017 for their week 10 performance.

HRVY and Janette Manrara (Photo: BBC / Guy Levy)

Sadly, not everybody had such a good week on the Strictly dance floor.

Radio 1 presenter and Strictly fan favourite Clara Amfo marked a second week at the bottom of the leaderboard, after she and partner Aljaž Škorjanec took on the Jive to a Tina Turner classic.

They bagged 19 points overall, an improvement on last week’s 18, but still the lowest score of the night.

Elsewhere, it was another strong night for former EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who earned a near-perfect score of 29 for her Quickstep, while JJ Chalmers was in third place on the leaderboard for his Viennese Waltz (which he performed in a kilt, no less).

Find out how the seven remaining pairs have fared in the voting in Sunday night’s results show, airing at 7.25pm on BBC One.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.