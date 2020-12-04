Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Reckons He's The Person To Break Piers Morgan: 'I Would Destroy Him'

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice is eyeing Piers Morgan up as his next celebrity partner so he can knock him down a peg or two.

The dancer believes he would “destroy” the outspoken Good Morning Britain presenter’s confidence within a week of working with him.

Speaking to The Mirror, Giovanni said he would love to see what Piers is “really made of” if they were to become Strictly’s first all-male pairing.

Giovanni Pernice and Piers Morgan (Photo: Shutterstock/ITV)

“I would love to dance with him, sexy Piers,” he said. “I would love to get down with him on the dance floor and see what he’s really made of.

“I would destroy his confidence in a week. In a week we will realise ‘Who’s this man? What is that? Is it really Piers?’”

Giovanni is currently partnering Piers’ Good Morning Britain colleague Ranvir Singh, who agreed that she’d love to see them dance together.

“I would love to see that!” she said. “Actually, it’s quite an exciting prospect – who’s going to lift who?”

Ranvir Singh is currently paired with Giovanni (Photo: BBC/Keiron McCarron)

Piers is one of few Good Morning Britain presenters left who have not competed on Strictly yet.

Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway, Richard Arnold and Charlotte Hawkins have all taken part in previous series.

Strictly Come Dancing made history earlier this year for introducing its first-ever same-sex couple with Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and pro dancer Katya Jones.

However, they were forced to withdraw from the competition earlier in the series when Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.25pm on BBC One.

READ MORE:

Strictly Craig Revel Horwood Throws Serious Shade At Anton Du Beke As Motsi Mabuse Returns

Strictly Come Dancing Star Clara Amfo Responds To Kevin Clifton's Claims She Was 'Slaughtered' By The Judges

Strictly Come Dancing's JJ Chalmers To Undergo Surgery On His Leg When This Year's Series Is Over

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.