When is the Strictly Come Dancing final and who is in it?

Strictly Come Dancing contestants during the Blackpool special (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Whether it is the foxtrot, jive or cha-cha that is your favourite - the nation has its toes tapping with the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing final weeks hotting up.

In just a month, all the sweat, tears and toil will be over for contestants as one graceful dancer will be crowned the winner, and given the Glitterball Trophy to hold proudly aloft.

This past weekend did not disappoint. The celebrities and their partners performed at the iconic Blackpool Tower, with the hopes of shimmying their way one step closer to the elusive final.

Two celebrities were placed in the bottom two - Angela Rippon and Bobby Brazier - and the pair then had a dance-off to find out who had to leave the show for good.

It was Angela Rippon who had to say her final goodbyes after placing bottom in both the leaderboard and with judges.

All four were unanimous in their decisions to save Bobby and professional dancer Dianne.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "Well, there's a standout performance for me that I can't ignore and the couple that I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne."

Motsi Mabuse added: "I felt that both couples danced so beautifully. Really one of the most beautiful dance-offs we have had. I am going to save Bobby and Dianne."

Anton Du Beke swung the vote by making the majority decision: "I thought that Angela and Kai's dance was beautiful and Angela even thanked one of the other dancers for lifting her and putting her down so gracefully which I thought was absolutely beautiful. For me the couple I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne."

And head judge Shirley Ballas also noted she would have saved Bobby and Dianne.

But what do we know about the final weekend?

Who will be in the final?

Although we are not yet sure who will be in the final of Strictly, you can expect all the glam, glitz and more.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke give their scores and the public chooses a winner.

So far left in the competition is former British number one tennis star Annabel Croft, who has been partnered with pro Johannes Radebe, soap star Nigel Harman who is with Katya Jones, West End star Layton Williams and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Bobby Brazier and partner Dianne Buswell, and TV presenter Angela Scanlon and her pro partner Carlos Gu.

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and professional dancers (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

When is the final and where can I watch it?

The final will take place on Saturday, December 16 and will be shown live on BBC.

In 2022, wildlife photography and Countryfile star Hamza Yassin and his dancer partner Jowita PrzystaÅ took home the trophy.

How to vote on Strictly Come Dancing final

There are several ways to vote on Strictly Come Dancing, including online and by telephone.

To vote online, you can head to the BBC website and log into your BBC account. You are given three votes each.

Once you are logged in, you can vote for your favourite star.

To do this, you just need to click the plus button on the picture of your favourite celebrity with the chance to use all three of your votes on the same person.

Or, you can share your votes across a maximum of three Strictly contestants.

Once you have chosen who gets your votes, you can click 'submit' and your celebrity will get your votes.