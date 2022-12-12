Strictly Come Dancing: Fans spot ‘unfortunate’ wardrobe malfunction for Hamza Yassin during semi-final

Hamza Yassin had a slight wardrobe malfunction during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

The semi-finals of the BBC One show took place on Sunday night (11 December), with the five remaining couples competing for a spot in the final.

Each of the couples will perform two dances for the judges.

For their first dance, Yassin and his professional partner Jowita Przystal performed the Charleston to “Pencil Full of Lead” by Paolo Nutini.

The pair did extremely well, earning high praise and a near perfect score of 39 out of 40 from the judges.

Viewers at home agreed, with many posting to Twitter to share their enthusiasm for the pair.

Many, however, also noticed a slight wardrobe malfunction for Yassin who was sporting a tartan kilt and a waistcoat for the dance.

“I didn’t need to see Hamza’s pants!” wrote one person. “I don’t think they thought this costume through!”

Hamza needs to learn the basics of wearing a kilt... keep your legs shut if you are seated 🤣 #strictly #experience — Its getting warmer (@Turacos_mynahs) December 11, 2022

Love Hamza's enthusiasm on #strictly but the camera angle was unfortunate given the initial shots under the kilt.

😬😳

#yikes #StrictlyComeDancing2022 — UK Gameshow Central (@GameshowsUK) December 11, 2022

Another added: “Them there camera angles on Hamza’s kilt were a choice.”

“Whoops! You can see Hamza’s pants!” wrote a third person, with the laughing emoji.

Someone else wrote: “I just can’t help but feel that probably wasn’t the best camera angle for Hamza.”

“Love Hamza’s enthusiasm on Strictly but the camera angle was unfortunate given the initial shots under the kilt.”

Another fan jokingly advised that Hamza “learn the basics of wearing a kilt… keep your legs shut if you are seated”.

Them there camera angles on Hamza’s kilt were a choice 👀 #Strictly — You should talk, Judy Jurgenstern (@chaffy2402) December 11, 2022

Judge Craig Revel-Horwood also commented on his costume choice, telling Yassin: “You were very brave, darling, wearing a kilt in a Charleston.”

Viewers can vote for their favourite couple to be sent through to the final. You can find out how to vote online or by phone here.

Viewers will have to wait until Monday (12 December) to find out the results and see which couples will make it to the final, and which one will be sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on BBC One on Monday (12 December) at 8.15pm.