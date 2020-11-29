Strictly Come Dancing fans devastated as Clara Amfo eliminated in ‘toughest decision yet’

Clara and dance partner Aljaz Škorjane were the fifth couple to exit the Strictly stage (PA)

Clara Amfo has become the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ faced elimination after scoring just 19 with her jive to Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High.

She went up against Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, 32, despite the reality TV star earning 24 points for his fiery tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor.

Both performed their routines again in the dreaded dance-off a bid to impress the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Amfo, 36, and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec, saying: “My goodness it’s a really difficult one, both couples I thought were absolutely incredible and danced with so much passion and love, but the couple I would like to save, Clara and Aljaz.”

Motsi Mabuse picked Laing and Karen Hauer, but described it as “one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make”.

Casting the deciding vote, Shirley Ballas chose Laing, explaining: “Well this is a very difficult series, I mean every couple is outstanding and I felt on this occasion that both couples totally lifted their game, but there was one couple, they just convinced me.

“They had conviction from step to step, they believed in their performance, and therefore I’m going to save Jamie and Karen.”

Amfo said she had had “the best time ever and got a new friend for life”, describing her time on the BBC One show as “a dream come true”.

Skorjanec said he was “gutted”, but told Amfo: “This series has been so special and it’s only because of you, thank-you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you.”

Twitter users shared their devastation at the elimination, with fellow Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts writing: "Hang on a minute? Whaaaatttt?

"Watching strictly on Twitter (coz past my bedtime) and thought Clara got through. See this is why I can’t watch TV late on a Sunday.

“Going to bed gutted. You did us so proud Clara. You’ve gone way too soon.”

Meanwhile, former Bake Off contestant Michael Chakraverty tweeted: “Not queen Clara, not this.”

So sad to say goodbye to @claraamfo and @aljazskorjanec! Clara is such a beautiful woman inside & out & a fantastic role model for so many! I’m sure she will “keep dancing”! As for my husband, you were a dream partner as always! I cannot wait to hold you tight in my arms! Love u! pic.twitter.com/hOgzW2Tr8F — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) November 29, 2020

And Janette Manrara who, along with celebrity partner HRVY, made Strictly history on Saturday by achieving a perfefct score, wrote a special tribute to Amfo and fellow dancer Skorjanec – who also happens to be her husband.

She said: "So sad to say goodbye to Clara and Aljaz!

"Clara is such a beautiful woman inside and out and a fantastic role model for so many!

“I’m sure she will ‘keep dancing’! As for my husband, you were a dream partner as always! I cannot wait to hold you tight in my arms! Love u!”

It was the first time EastEnders star Maisie Smith has escaped the dance-off for three weeks, in an ego-boost to her and partner Gorka Marquez.

After scoring 29 points on Saturday, she saw a change of fortune and earned a safe spot.

The six remaining celebrities will compete in Movie Week next week.

Jacqui Smith, Jason Bell, Max George and Caroline Quentin have previously been given the boot from Strictly.

Olympian Nicola Adams left the competition because her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunday’s results show also featured a musical performance by Gary Barlow.

