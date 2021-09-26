Strictly Come Dancing Fans Absolutely Loved Spotting Emma Thompson In The Studio Audience

Strictly Come Dancing fans were loving the fact that a certain A-list celebrity could be seen in the studio audience during Saturday night’s show.

Dame Emma Thompson was among the Strictly audience during the first live show of the series, showing her support for her husband Greg Wise, who is among the 15 stars competing in the BBC dance show this year.

After Greg and his partner Karen Hauer’s first dance of the competition, Claudia Winkleman pointed out that “your wife and daughter are in the audience”.

The cameras then cut to Emma and the couple’s 21-year-old daughter Gaia, with the Cruella star jokingly mouthing: “She’s the wife, I’m the daughter.”

Emma Thompson! And we thought Craig was the only Dame in the Ballroom! Oh no he isn't #panto#strictlypic.twitter.com/u0vp22yCHH — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 25, 2021

It wasn’t just during Greg’s time on camera that Emma could be spotted enjoying a night out in the Strictly studio, though.

Because of her eye-catching pink jacket (and the fact she was seated directly behind Craig Revel Horwood for most of the night), the much-loved star could be seen throughout the episode, and Strictly viewers were absolutely loving it:

gaia wise and emma thompson watching greg and karen on #strictlypic.twitter.com/fZJ8KCzN9X — 🌟 (@caoharaxo) September 25, 2021

dame emma thompson w/ daughter gaia wise on strictly come dancing supporting their old man greg wise <3 pic.twitter.com/Pm9hCTb5Wp — jenn 🥟 (@belcvedd) September 25, 2021

Watching Emma Thompson losing her s*** over her husband dancing is giving me life. Total goals. #StrictlyComeDancing — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) September 25, 2021

Spot the moment Emma Thompson realises she’s back on camera… #Strictlypic.twitter.com/KcosEBGqXc — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) September 25, 2021

Emma Thompson mouthing that she’s the daughter, and the daughter is the wife is the reason we love her, right?! #Strictly — Christopher D. Clegg (@chrisdclegg) September 25, 2021

Dame Emma Thompson is watching her husband proudly from the sidelines 🥰 adorable! #Strictly#StrictlyComeDancingpic.twitter.com/pKJ4dHZ6yT — CH (@OfficialCWH) September 25, 2021

A camera following AJ’s mum and Emma Thompson as they knock back a few vinos backstage please #Strictly — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) September 25, 2021

Something absolutely wonderful about the fact Oscar winner Emma Thompson is currently sitting only a matter of metres away from Zainab Masood from Eastenders. #Strictly — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 25, 2021

Emma Thompson in the audience week one #Strictly



Strictly: pic.twitter.com/bmtW9UO0Tw — 𝙺 (@sarah_spellman1) September 25, 2021

Greg previously revealed that his Oscar-winning spouse was actually part of the reason he signed up for Strictly.

Although he was about to sign up for a lucrative film contract, it was chatting to Emma that convinced him to say yes to Strictly, with the star of Sense & Sensibility and The Crown coming in joint fourth place for his first routine of the series.

Greg Wise and Emma Thompson (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Emma made headlines after a saucy comment about the infamous Strictly “curse”.

Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.45pm on BBC One.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

