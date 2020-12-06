Strictly Come Dancing's Sensational Drag Group Number Hailed 'Best Ever'

Strictly Come Dancing is camp at the best of times, but the show took things to a whole new level with an incredible group routine on Saturday night.

Professionals Johannes Radebe, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice transformed into drag queens as they paid tribute to Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert on the BBC ballroom show.

The trio were living their best lives as they performed in drag with make-up, high heels and headdresses in celebration of Strictly’s annual Musicals Week special.

Gorka, Johannes and Giovanni were serving looks as they took part in Strictly's Musicals Week performance on Saturday (Photo: BBC)

They kicked things off wearing denim and plaid dancing to the Village People’s Go West, before changing to full drag as CeCe Peniston’s Finally kicked in.

Their trousers were then ripped off to reveal mini dresses, as they served looks and choreography complete with rainbow-coloured fans.

The routine went down an absolute storm on social media...

What a spectacular #Strictly musical night. If only the world were more Johannes, what a wonderful place it would be all the time! @jojo_radebe you are a true Strictly ICON. https://t.co/FbHDim4SKP — Bobby Seagull (UK Libraries Champion @CILIPinfo) (@Bobby_Seagull) December 5, 2020

Best opening ever! Please keep up the inclusive content bbc & strictly! Johannes you are the best! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Sylvia Drever-Heaps (@sylvie8d) December 5, 2020

I am LIVING for Giovanni, Gorka and Johannes right now 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/xXqaFmhldg — Shirleigh (@HeyImShirleigh) December 5, 2020

If there is anything that could correct 2020, it’s Gorka, Johannes and Giovanni in drag! Bloody love it!#Strictly — Georgia (@GeekGManners) December 5, 2020

Johannes, Gorka and Gio are the most iconic trio of divas since... #Strictly pic.twitter.com/ojUpT6gAvJ — Sid (@HertsSid) December 5, 2020

Aljaz dancing with Johannes in the opening group dance??? #strictly pic.twitter.com/rxeYuJNfF2 — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) December 5, 2020

johannes is more than a dancer he is such an entertainer #strictly — ho ho ho hoops (@itsmatthooper) December 5, 2020

Wow what an opening #Strictly Johannes, Giovani and Gorka were amazing. Thank you Strictly for making 2020 a bit brighter. pic.twitter.com/pah9FrdKzD — Jude Lennon Books (@JudeLennonBooks) December 5, 2020

BEST. GROUP. NUMBER. EVER!!!!!Johannes and Gio have legit made my day!!!! @bbcstrictly #Strictly — Melissa Parsons 💕💕 (@missmelissa_19) December 5, 2020

Have now watched the @bbcstrictly opening dance four times and I feel like my eyes aren’t worthy to watch @jojo_radebe - he is just too pure for this earth. Best dance EVER, made me stop breathing and just start crying #strictly #Johannes — Siân (@Sianie_) December 5, 2020

The group dance came after musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber made an appearance on the show to discuss coronavirus’ impact on theatres.

He said: “Covid has had a devastating effect on theatre and live music and any kind of live entertainment and our wonderful theatres, which are just such sources of joy and wonder, have been empty for months now.

“None of us can wait until theatre goes live again.

“I think Strictly is the perfect tonic for the country at all times but I think right now Strictly paying tribute to musical theatre is absolutely what we, who have been working in this business for so long, is exactly what we want.

“For one night only, musicals are back where they belong.”

Meanwhile, HRVY was praised for performing the “dance of the decade” during the show, topping the leaderboard with 29 points for his American Smooth routine.

Find out who is next to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

