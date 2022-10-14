These Strictly Come Dancing contestants are rumoured to be dating

Lydia Venn
·2 min read
Photo credit: Instagram @nikita__kuzmin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Instagram @nikita__kuzmin - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and contestant Molly Rainford are rumoured to be dating after being spotted together at last night's National Television Awards.

Niktia, whose relationship with girlfriend and fellow dancer Nicole Writ recently ended, was seen getting close with Molly at the award ceremony.

A source told the Daily Mail the pair were chatting and flirting throughout the evening.

They said: "Molly and Nikita couldn't keep their eyes off each other the entire evening.

"They didn't mind who could see them flirting and chatting away – and Molly had a huge smile on her face.

"The chemistry between them was clear and they even waited until they had both safely got into taxis at the end of the night – but it appeared that they were making arrangements to continue the after party just the two of them."

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images
Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Molly is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing and is partnered with professional Carlos Gu. And Nikita is competing with Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

Last week it was revealed Nikita and his girlfriend of five years Nicole Writ ended their relationship due to distance. Nicole is based in Germany and the distance was said to have an impact on their relationship.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

A source told The Sun: "Nikita wanted to totally focus on this series of Strictly and decided a while back he wanted to end his relationship with Nicole.

"They had been together for five years and it ended up being a mutual decision. Nicole is mainly based in Germany and she is getting busier with work.

"Nikita is totally caught up in Strictly so they decided it was for the best for them to break up.

“Nicole used to stay in London to visit Nikita but it was becoming more difficult with their schedules. Nikita only wants the best for Nicole and she feels the same about him."

Nikita and Molly are both set to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. There is no theme for this week's show.

Nikita will be dancing a Salsa with Ellie to 'I Love Your Smile' by Shanice. And Molly and Carlos will be performing a Cha-Cha-Cha to 'Do What I Do' by Lady Bri.

Nikita and Molly's reps have been reached out for comment. Nikita's reps declined to comment.

