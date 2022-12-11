Strictly Come Dancing contestants battle it out for place in final

Hamza Yassin fought off close competition from Molly Rainford to top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in the semi-finals of the competition.

The five remaining celebrities, who have each topped the leaderboard during their time on the BBC One show, performed two dances in a bid to secure their place in the final next week.

The dancing programme was moved from Saturday to Sunday this week due to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, in which England lost to France.

Wildlife cameraman Yassin received 39, the joint highest score of the night, for his Scottish-themed Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini with partner Jowita Przysta.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said his lifts were “absolutely crazy spectacular”, while head judge Shirley Ballas said: “You make everything look so light, airy, it can be powerful but there is never a heavy stuck feeling, I loved it.”

However his second performance, a waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach, failed to strike the same chord with Ballas, who noticed mistakes she has “never seen him make”.

Despite a score of 37, Yassin began shedding tears after his partner Przysta said: “First time when I met you, I asked your for the trust and the energy and you gave me much more than that.

“Seeing you every day going out of your comfort zone, giving me 120% every time… you dance from your heart – thank you for that.”

Actress and singer Rainford was just one point behind Yassin on the leaderboard following her “absolutely fantastic” paso doble to Survivor by 2WEI featuring Edda Hayes.

The judges, who scored her 39, said the song was fitting for the 21-year-old, who has survived four dance-offs during her time on the show.

Ballas said: “You are a survivor, you have been in that bottom two so many times. I’ve been in this industry a long, long time and studied this art… that is one of the best paso dobles I’ve seen.”

Anton Du Beke apologised to Rainford because he did not think she would be able to pull the dance off. “I was wrong,” he said.

The triumphant dance followed her emotional American smooth to Easy On Me by Adele which scored 36.

After the dance, professional partner Carlos Gu revealed he was a massive fan of Adele – showing a tattoo on his wrist dedicated to the singer.

The last results show of the series will air on Monday at 8.15pm with a performance from Lewis Capaldi and a group number featuring Revel Horwood.

