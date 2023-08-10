Strictly Come Dancing Confirms Ex-EastEnder Nigel Harman As 13th Celebrity On Line-Up

Nigel Harman

Former EastEnders star Nigel Harman has become the 13th celebrity confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The soap actor, who is best known for playing Dennis Rickman on the BBC soap from 2003 to 2005, was officially announced during Thursday’s episode of Lorraine on ITV.

Nigel, who currently appears as clinical lead Max Cristie in Casualty, also said in a statement: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly.

“As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn.....gulp!”

As well as his TV roles, Nigel’s stage credits include Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and Shrek the Musical.

Actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams were the first three stars announced for the new series of Strictly last week.

Since then, news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kai, TV personality Angela Scanlon and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott have also been added to the line-up, with former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and BBC presenter Nikita Kanda being unveiled on Tuesday.

Paralympic gold medallist Jody Cundy and soap actors Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier were also confirmed for the show on Wednesday.

At least two further celebrities are expected to be announced this week.

Among the remaining rumoured names are Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley and former basketball player Ade Adepitan.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on our screens in the autumn, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman once again on presenting duties, and Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse returning to the judging panel.

