Strictly Come Dancing confirms Emmerdale star for 2023 cast

Digital Spy/BBC - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the latest contestant joining the star-studded 2023 line-up.

Announcing the news on her The Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday (August 8) morning, former Strictly finalist Fleur East unveiled Adam Thomas as the eighth celebrity in the cast.

Thomas is the first soap star to be confirmed for the 2023 edition of the BBC dance contest, having played Adam Barton on ITV's Emmerdale and more recently reprising his role as Donte Charles on the BBC's Waterloo Road.

BBC

"I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing," Thomas said. "I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it!

"I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

Thomas joins several other famous faces who have already been confirmed for the season 21 Strictly line-up.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon, Love Island star Zara McDermott, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star and West End actor Layton Williams, journalist Angela Rippon, news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and comedian Eddie Kadi have also all been announced in the official Strictly cast.

More to follow.

You Might Also Like