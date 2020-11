From Digital Spy

Strictly Come Dancing have confirmed that Anton du Beke will step on to the judging panel for the first time this weekend.

The news comes after it was announced that regular judge Motsi Mabuse would be self-isolating after travelling to Germany this week.

"We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton du Beke is stepping into our Judging panel this weekend. Good luck Anton!" the BBC said in a statement.

