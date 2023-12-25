Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, BBC One, review: Dan's wardrobe malfunction was Snow joke

Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Snow had an eventful performance - Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing is a decent substitute for Christmas at the best of times. It has jolly tunes, sparkling costumes and an outside chance of at least one person going home in tears. And so the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 (BBC One) is like Yuletide squared, an eggnog fountain with no “off” button, Santa multiplied by Frosty the Snowman with a Sugar Plum Fairy on top.

In other words, fun on a swizzle stick and just what you wanted as the Christmas evening lull kicked in and the temptation to doze verged on overwhelming. There was no snoring through this enjoyably whiz-bang affair. Dusted in Christmas spirit, EastEnders bad boy Jamie Borthwick, Sugababe Keisha Buchanan and clever-clogs historian Dan Snow were among those teaming up with the pro dancers – and each put in the full turkey-with-trimmings effort.

Snow kicked off the contest with an amusing piece discussing the history of Strictly Christmas Specials as if reporting on such dimly-recalled figures from the annals of the ancient Mesopotamians or Simon Cowell’s X Factor.

Then, it was over the top and into the line of fire. Dressed as a gingerbread man, Snow hoisted Nadiya Bychkova into the air during a jittery jive and ripped his trousers for good measure. Here was a Christmas unwrapping everyone could have done without – not least, the quietly mortified Snow.

It wasn’t fantastic, and on Strictly proper, he’d have been reduced to mince meat. Instead, the judges essentially invited him to sit up and enjoy a mince pie. “Your legs were a little candy cane-ish,” said Craig Revel Horwood. “You did at least manage to split your trousers. Nobody else noticed. I noticed.”

Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Marquez danced a Viennese waltz - Guy Levy

A Viennese waltz by Buchanan was a reminder that part of the fun of Strictly was watching celebs step outside their comfort zone. In her day job as one of third of a girl group, Keisha is mysterious and imperious. Dancing with Gorka Marquez, she was less sure of herself – “I came in humble. I knew this was something out of my field” – and seemed delighted by the feedback from the panel. “Our beautiful ice queen… there was nothing frosty about this,” said an approving Motsi Mabuse.

Story continues

“You warmed my heart like a glass of mulled wine,” agreed Shirley Ballas. Just like Motsi, she had received the memo about being as positive as plausible while squeezing in as many Christmas metaphors as practical.

There was no missing out on the star, though. Borthwick’s spectacular quickstep with Nancy Xu evoked the 1920s with such chutzpah it felt like sitting through an Agatha Christie mystery in miniature. Whodunit? Cheeky Borthwick, of course. He scored a perfect 40 from the swooning judges (“a surprise and delight…magnificent!” said Anton Du Beke). He also topped the studio audience vote and walked away with the glittering Christmas trophy.

His win was followed by a closing routing featuring the pros, celebs and judges. It was breathtaking and just a bit bonkers – at one point, Ballas twirled so fast there was a fear she might spin out the studio doors and down the street, interrupting traffic and startling livestock. She looked thrilled to be out from behind her desk and on her feet – and viewers will have been likewise charmed by a fab-u-lous serving of feel-good festive froth.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.