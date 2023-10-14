Strictly Come Dancing: The biggest talking points from week four, from Layton Williams to Angela Rippon

Strictly Come Dancing’s 21st season is well underway, with 13 celebrity-professional pairings still in the running to win the Glitterball trophy.

Hot off the heels of last week’s Movie Week theme, during which the couples danced routines inspired by films, Saturday’s episode (14 October) was more of a return to form with all the sparkles and hip-thrusting action that viewers expect.

Former Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach and professional dancer Vito Coppola kicked things off with an energetic samba to Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana”. Though they received compliments for their enthusiasm, Leach was not entirely pleased with her result.

Later on, Paralympian Jody Cundy thrilled the crowd as he had his shirt ripped open at the start of his and Jowita PrzystaÅ’s salsa. Unfortunately, his moves didn’t have the same effect on the judges, and they ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Bobby Brazier, this year’s youngest contestant at age 20, closed out the show with a tango to David Bowie’s “Fashion”, which received mixed feedback.

Here’s a roundup of the biggest talking points from week four.

Layton Williams makes history… again

It was a night to remember for musical theatre star Layton Williams, as his cha-cha to Whitney Houston’s “Million Dollar Bill” landed him and partner Nikita Kuzmin at the top of the leaderboard.

“Million Dollar Bill, million dollar dance,” judge Craig Revel Horwood said simply.

Motsi Mabuse complimented the dance’s “soft but strong” qualities and ended up scoring the couple a 10 for their efforts, making this the earliest stage that a 10 has been awarded for a cha-cha in Strictly history.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin (BBC / screengrab)

Before this, the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stage actor also made history last week by being the first male celebrity to dance in a skirt and heels.

Brotherly love for Adam and Ryan Thomas

It was also a big week for Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas, as he finally performed his dream dance, a waltz, with partner Luba Mustuk.

Story continues

His brothers, former Coronation Street actor Ryan, and ex-Love Islander Scott, were in the studio to watch his big moment.

Ryan Thomas and Scott Thomas (BBC / screengrab)

Adam’s performance was highly rated by the judges, with Craig Revel Horwood telling him: “Welcome to the competition, darling.”

Overwhelmed with happiness and pride for his brother, Ryan was seen shedding a tear for Adam from the audience.

Angela Rippon celebrates 79th birthday in style

At the start of the season, Angela Rippon made her mark as the eldest celebrity to ever take part in the programme at 78 years old. This week, she extended that impressive title as she turned 79 on Thursday 12 October.

In her rumba to Conchita Wurst’s “Rise Like A Phoenix”, the former Come Dancing host wowed audiences at home and in the studio with her elevated leg move, and her ability to perform a splits-like motion.

After briefly having a shoe malfunction, Rippon listened to her positive judges’ critiques.

“That’s exactly the sort of rumba I like,” Anton Du Beke said, applauding the intensity of the dance without having to incorporate “bumping and grinding”.

Angela Rippon (BBC / screengrab)

Uncharacteristically, Craig Revel Horwood also joined in with the praise, by telling the former newsreader: “I totally and absolutely loved that.”

“Who cannot love that?” added Motsi Mabuse. “You have such beautiful legs and beautiful timing. I feel like you’re sending a message to all women out there, saying ‘don’t stop, life is good!’”

Head judge Shirley Ballas rounded off the critiques by telling Rippon: “I’m in shock, it was beautiful.”

For her performance, Rippon and her professional partner Kai Widdington scored 31 points.

The results show will air on Sunday 15 October at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, featuring a performance from soul and musical theatre star Beverley Knight.