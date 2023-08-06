Strictly Come Dancing announces fifth celebrity for 2023 line-up

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the fifth celebrity to join the 2023 line-up, with Eddie Kadi set to take to the ballroom.

The comedian and radio presenter is the latest name to sign up for the 21st series, which is set to premiere on the BBC this autumn.

“Wow. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am,” said Kadi.

“I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE."

Kadi joins Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams and Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the cast for the upcoming series, with more names expected in the coming days.

