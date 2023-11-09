Strictly Come Dancing: Amy Dowden rings bell after last chemo

Amy Dowden completed her eighth and final round of chemotherapy and rang the bell with two fellow breast cancer patients

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has proudly rung the bell to signify the end of her cancer treatment.

The dancer from Caerphilly had her eighth and final round of chemotherapy at Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was joined by two fellow breast cancer patients as they rang the celebratory bell.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate! Our wish to you all is to remember to monthly check," she wrote on Instagram.

Amy discovered the lump in her breast in April, a day before she was due to fly on her honeymoon to the Maldives with husband Ben.

She has been spreading awareness of breast cancer throughout the treatment explaining how she was prompted to check herself ahead of a trek with the breast cancer charity Coppafeel!

In September, she shared an emotional video of her with loved ones taking turns to cut a lock of her hair, before she inspired many by returning to Strictly without a wig.

Amy's milestone in her cancer journey comes just two weeks after comedian Rhod Gilbert tearfully rang the bell to mark the end of his cancer treatment - a moment that went viral online, prompting many to relive their own experiences.