Strictly Come Dancing: Amy Dowden speaks about chemotherapy

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer in May

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has said she is heartbroken after she began losing her hair during chemotherapy.

Dowden was given a second cancer diagnosis in July after discovering she had breast cancer in May.

The 33-year-old said she began feeling sick after getting her second round of a chemo drug nicknamed "red devil".

The ballroom and Latin dancer wrote on Instagram: "What I've found harder this time round and the last few days is the hair shedding."

Dowden, from Caerphilly, who previously had a mastectomy, added: "As much as I prepared myself, waking up everyday gently combing my hair with a wide comb and seeing what comes out, it is just heart-breaking personally for me.

"I'm only washing my hair once, max twice, this week, not using any heat on my hair or styling it, so I just don't feel like me.

"So it's time to bring out the wig, I say, and get used to this, and help me feel like me."

She insisted she was "still Amy", adding: "Some days last week I'd wake and for the first few seconds you forget and then suddenly it all hits you, the day and challenges ahead and your new reality, and it's tough - had a few morning cries and learning that's OK too."