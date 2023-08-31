Strictly Come Dancing: Amy Dowden meets cast ahead of chemotherapy

Amy Dowden said she had a "perfect day" at Strictly before starting another cycle of chemotherapy

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has met fellow cast members before returning to chemotherapy treatment.

The dancer from Caerphilly was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in July and has been sharing her experiences on social media.

The 33-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday after having her hair and make-up done, saying she had been "Strictlyfied".

"I'm at Strictly! What a perfect day before chemo tomorrow," she said.

"I get to see all the pros, everybody, the whole team. Production, hair, make-up, wardrobe, everybody, the lot.

"It's for a big smile as you can see on my face before tomorrow."

Dowden discovered the first lump in April, a day before she was due to fly to her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Ben.

After a mastectomy, she was told the tumours had spread and another type of cancer was discovered.

She also ended up in hospital with sepsis following an infection after a previous cycle of chemotherapy.

Dowden thanked NHS staff members across all departments, saying she was "massively grateful".