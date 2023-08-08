Strictly Come Dancing Adds Soap Star Adam Thomas As Eighth Celeb On This Year's Line-Up

Adam Thomas

Soap star Adam Thomas has become the eighth celebrity confirmed to be competing on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Adam is best known for his performance as Adam Barton in Emmerdale, and can currently be seen in action in the reboot of the BBC drama Waterloo Road, which he first appeared in as a teenager.

He also competed on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, making it to the final, and he its briefly fronted spin-off show Extra Camp, as well as starring in several reality shows with his brothers Ryan and Scott Thomas.

On Tuesday morning, Adam was unveiled as the latest star on the Strictly line-up during an interview with It Takes Two host Fleur East on her The Hits Radio show.

Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas he's ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly! 🕺🏻https://t.co/XmoYvSHB5o@adamthomas21pic.twitter.com/seh8gwYYI1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 8, 2023

Adam told the BBC: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it!

“I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can’t wait!”

Actor Amanda Abbington, former Come Dancing host Angela Rippon and West End performer Layton Williams were the first three stars announced for the new series of Strictly last week.

Since then, news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kai, TV personality Angela Scanlon and former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott have also been added to the line-up.

More celebrities are due to be announced in the coming days, with Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, TV personality Les Dennis, Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley, former basketball player Ade Adepitan and soap actors Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman and Ellie Leach among the rumoured names.

