Strictly Come Dancing Adds Paralympic Swimmer Ellie Simmonds To Line-Up

(Photo: Lia Toby via Getty Images)

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds has been announced as the sixth celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ellie said on Sunday: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!! It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!!

“I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified!”

She added: “To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.

“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

Ellie will be the first contestant with any form of dwarfism to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

Last year, she heaped praise on Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis after her victory, stating (via The Sun): “There should be much more acceptance and awareness of being different. This helps children realise disability is just a part of normal society.”

The gold medalist joins the five previously-announced stars competing on Strictly this year, including Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, who were the first celebrities confirmed for the series earlier this week.

Since then, radio personality Richie Anderson, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams and comedian Jayde Adams have also been revealed to be taking part.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

