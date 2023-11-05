Strictly Come Dancing 2023, week 7 results, live: Angela Rippon gets a scare

Angela Rippon faced Adam Thomas in the dance-off - Guy Levy/BBC

Both the judges and the viewing audience have showered praise on 79-year-old Angela Rippon since she first took to the dance floor with that imperious cha cha cha (and lifted up her leg in a 180-degree split). But her Strictly “journey” nearly came to a screeching halt when she landed in the dance-off on Sunday night.

She was certainly in a precarious position on the leaderboard: second from bottom, with 28 points, just ahead of Angela Scanlon and Adam Thomas, both with 27. Still, it seemed inevitable that viewer votes would keep her safe, with the “other” Angela more likely to face the red light of doom.

But no: it was Rippon who had to reprise her dance, a sweet but too stately waltz, in order to keep her place in the competition – which she did, knocking out Thomas. But, after this close call, will we see a new, risk-taking Rippon next week? She may need to find a new gear if she’s going to make it to Blackpool.

Adam Thomas bows out

The Emmerdale actor had a wobbly start to his Strictly competition, but seemed to have found his form in recent weeks with a confident waltz, highly scored Couple’s Choice, and pleasant American smooth. However, he landed in the dance-off with the latter, even though he’d finished in the middle of the leaderboard, suggesting weak public support.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk with Tess Daly - Guy Levy/BBC

This week, his static rumba – in which partner Luba Mushtuk basically used him as a pole to dance around – left him right at the bottom of the standings, so it was no surprise to see him in his second consecutive dance-off, and subsequently exiting the ballroom.

In a less competitive season, his gradual improvement would have bought him more time, but Thomas was unfortunate to be outclassed by the likes of Ellie Leach and Layton Williams, yet lacking the engaging story of someone like Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Still, he had a very respectable run, and it’s also been a lovely showcase for Mushtuk, who deserves a promising celebrity next year.

Speaking to Tess Daly, Thomas confessed he thought he’d be leaving in week two, and that he’d gained confidence and self-belief. He apologised to Mushtuk for not getting them to Blackpool. She in turn said that getting to know Thomas and his family had been enough: “it’s much more than just a dance show.”

Adam Thomas says farewell to his castmates - Guy Levy/BBC

The judges have a tougher decision

With such close scores at the bottom of the leaderboard, it was always going to be a close call in this week’s dance-off – although I thought it would be between Thomas and Scanlon, instead of Thomas versus Rippon.

It was a tricky comparison to make, since they were such contrasting styles of dance and such different numbers. Thomas’s rumba routine was contemporary and ambitious, however he was more of a support for Mushtuk than a driver of the dance, while Rippon’s waltz was old-fashioned and cautious, but she did at least fully participate in it. Both performed well, but had technical faults.

Craig Revel Horwood said it was a tough choice, and that both improved in the dance-off, but ultimately saved Rippon “on technique alone”. Motsi Mabuse agreed it was “really, really tough”, but concurred that Rippon should stay.

Anton Du Beke said it was the closest dance-off in the season so far, and the most difficult call. For the “content and clarity of the technique”, he chose to save Rippon. Shirley Ballas’s casting vote wasn’t required, but she too would have saved Rippon.

Angela Rippon reprised her waltz in the dance-off - Guy Levy/BBC

Can Angela Rippon step it up?

I’ve enjoyed every one of Rippon’s elegant, graceful and often mischievous performances. She has remarkable poise and presence on the floor, and the gentlemanly Kai Widdrington is a charming partner for her.

But have they plateaued? Rippon has been pretty consistent: she opened with a score of 28, and all her subsequent scores have landed between 25 and 34 – the latter her high point for that smouldering Argentine tango. However, her competitors are already scoring 10s and doing ridiculously challenging routines. This isn’t a year in which you can coast into the final stages. Rippon has also received some criticism for doing mainly slow dances.

Personally I don’t think ballroom is mainly defined by manic speed; in fact, I’d like Layton Williams to calm some of his routines down a bit, so he can focus on his partner instead of playing to the crowd. But Rippon might need to show us something new, and really challenge herself next week, if she’s going to keep pace with her castmates. She hasn’t let age hold her back so far – I believe she can surprise us again.

The pros danced an Afro-Latin fusion - Guy Levy/BBC

Former Strictly champ Oti Mabuse returns

Not to dance, alas, but the fabulous Mabuse – who won the show twice, with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey – was back to choreograph the professionals’ group dance, an Afro-Latin celebration. This uplifting dance brilliantly merged Latin styles (with Afro roots) and African dances like Afrobeats and Amapiano. Eight specialist dancers joined our pros, and the result was a thrilling, vibrant, high-energy fusion.

I’m still longing for Strictly to go back to doing actual ballroom in the group dances (it would help both the celebrities and the audience by showing us how it should be done – and also utilise the pros’ actual skillset), but if they’re going to insist on doing other genres, at least this one felt purposeful, authentic and instructive. Plus it was great seeing Mabuse’s fellow South African Johannes Radebe in his element.

We also had music from Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson, performing her latest single On My Love (and wearing as little as you possibly can at 7:30pm on the BBC). Pros Karen Hauer and Nancy Xu mixed some same-sex contempo-waft with acting as Larsson’s hip-shaking backing dancers.

Zara Larsson performed on Strictly, accompanied by Nancy Xu and Karen Hauer - Guy Levy/BBC

Couple’s Choice is the scourge of Strictly

I can’t bear Couple’s Choice. It’s too loosely defined – especially in recent series, where it’s gone from strictly delineated street, contemporary or musical theatre styles, to “No rules, anything goes!” – and so impossible for our panel to judge fairly against the ballroom dances.

It’s also encouraged an X Factor-isation of Strictly. Every Couple’s Choice comes with a syrupy contestant backstory, and so the judges are then under pressure to respond in kind: that is, to the emotion rather than the dance itself.

The two routines this week epitomised the problem. We didn’t need a random funky freestyle to illustrate the joy that Krishnan Guru-Murthy has discovered in dance; he’s already articulated that via ballroom numbers like his quickstep. Annabel Croft’s honouring of her late husband was brave and moving, but it felt uncomfortable to place that deeply personal statement in the context of a competition.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley danced a Couple's Choice on Saturday night - Guy Levy/BBC

If we must (groan) have Couple’s Choice, can we please just put all the routines in one week? That way, we’re comparing like for like – instead of constantly upending the competition by having one celebrity attempting a strict samba while another gets inflated scores for a story with a freestyle loosely attached.

It’s also, I fear, encouraged the pros to use Couple’s Choice tactics in their regular dances, whether adding contemporary framing to ballroom (like Nigel Harman and Katya Jones’s angsty tango this week), or dragging yet more personal connections into the dance (see: Thomas’s wedding memories).

Let’s hope next week is a fair fight: this cast deserves it.

