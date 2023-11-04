Strictly Come Dancing 2023, week 7, live: Krishnan Guru-Murthy does Couple’s Choice

The judges: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke - PA

We’re at the halfway mark of this wide-open competition, and it’s tough to call which celebrities will survive this week – let alone who will make it to Blackpool and beyond. Following Zara McDermott’s exit, there are no weak links in this Strictly cast. The next bad (or even mediocre) dance could doom anyone.

Complicating that further: we’ve got two of those wild-card Couple’s Choice routines in the mix for Week 7. Annabel Croft is dedicating an emotional routine to her late husband, while Krishnan Guru-Murthy is doing modern jazz to Paul Simon’s You Can Call Me Al. Do you enjoy the Couple’s Choice concept? Let us know in the comments below!

Elsewhere, Angela Rippon is dancing a romantic Parisian waltz, Layton Williams is doing a “sexy jive”, Adam Thomas does the first celebrity male rumba, and Angela Scanlon will be hoping to escape The Curse of the Samba.

Layton splits the judges

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin kicked off the show with a jive to Shake Ur Body. Williams had teased a “sexy” routine, and indeed it had a lot of flirty touches, plus stonking big tricks, like an aerial cartwheel and climactic pirouettes. The actual jive had great bounce, timing and synchronicity, though I agreed with (two of) the judges that Williams was sometimes flat-footed and pigeon-toed – and I’d like to see more partner work, instead of his pre-existing musical theatre skills. 8, 10, 10, 8 – 36. My score: 8

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington danced the waltz - Guy Levy/BBC

Ooh la la! Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington hopped on the Eurostar for a Parisian waltz set to Fascination by Nat King Cole. This was a beautifully old-school number (Len Goodman would have approved), relying on their lovely chemistry and Rippon’s ballroom elegance – plus we got a signature leg lift. However she does need to take bigger steps, driving off the standing leg, so she can travel more, and the frame gradually deflated. This is the time to really push in the technique rather than settle for safe. 7, 8, 6, 7 – 28. My score: 7

Story continues

Nigel brings the drama

A very expressive, contemporary framing for Nigel Harman and Katya Jones’ tango to Nothing Breaks Like a Heart. The dance’s story (a couple rocked by an affair) felt rather close to the bone given Jones’s history: she split from her boyfriend after she was caught kissing Strictly partner Seann Walsh. Loved the drama, even if the histrionics from Jones over-dominated, but I would have liked more actual tango. Harman’s hold was inconsistent and he stomped too much, but great staccato, focus and intensity. 7, 9, 9, 8 – 33. My score: 8

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones danced the tango - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Scalon and Carlos Gu danced a confusingly flamenco-styled samba to Jennifer Lopez’s Ain’t It Funny. (Well, funny peculiar, maybe). Scanlon did bring great energy and committment to the OTT camp characterisation, but it all felt rather out of control. It didn’t help that she pitched her weight back, meaning she couldn’t work through the floor – instead her feet skittered around like a baby deer – and her arms were wild and disconnected. 6, 7, 7, 7 – 27. My score: 6

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu danced the samba - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Rippon talks Halloween and handcuffs

Partner Kai Widdrington got a bit too much into his sheriff character, Rippon reveals in her latest Telegraph Strictly diary, which nearly resulted in some bondage fun. However she won’t be sorry to see his moustache go...

Rippon also reflects on balancing normal life with the Strictly whirlwind, meeting fans in the supermarket, and the strange discipline it takes to master the effortlessly beautiful waltz.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington danced the Charleston last week - Guy Levy/BBC

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.