Strictly Come Dancing 2023, week 8 results, live – Krishnan Guru-Murthy is in trouble

There’s never a fun time to be kicked off Strictly, but surely the very worst is right before the show decamps to Blackpool for its annual party at the glittering Tower Ballroom. That’s the sad fate which will befall one of our celebrities tonight.

If we go by the leaderboard, it’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy who’ll miss the coach trip up north: he’s bottom with just 25 points following a courageous but bumpy samba. Above him are Annabel Croft with 31 (samba again), and, joint on 32, Angela Rippon (paso doble) and Bobby Brazier (American smooth).

Or will voters change all of that? We’ll find out shortly. Join us for all the live results show action at 7:20pm tonight on BBC One.

What does a 10 mean?

Don’t ask the Strictly judges. On Saturday night, Du Beke declared that he couldn’t see anything wrong with Ellie Leach’s rumba, yet only scored it a 9. The judges all went wild for Layton Williams’s Argentine tango, with Revel Horwood simply saying “A-maze-ing” – yet the mean judge continued to withhold his 10 paddle.

So, what’s going on? Presumably Revel Horwood is saving his precious 10 for a big Blackpool moment, but it feels terribly arbitrary. Of course this is all subjective, and no dance is ever going to be entirely “perfect”, but, relative to the scoring so far in the competition, Williams surely earned that 40.

I’m certainly not encouraging more 10s generally – I much prefer it when the judges have somewhere to go later in the competition. But when 10s have already been handed out to Eddie Kadi’s dodgy Men in Black number, as well as several Williams and Leach dances, it feels like we might as well reward great performances accordingly. Even you, Craig.

Do you agree with the judges’ scoring? Let us know in the comments below!