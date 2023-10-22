Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 5 results, live – Zara McDermott is in the dance-off again

Strictly Come Dancing - Guy Levy/BBC

We’re just one week shy of Halloween, and it’s Eddie Kadi who has the most to fear going into tonight’s Strictly results show. He finished dead last on the leaderboard after performing an underwhelming samba on Saturday, and could well be heading into his second consecutive dance-off.

Also in danger are Annabel Croft, who disappointed with her neat but underpowered Charleston, and the perpetrators of two bumpy American smooths: Angela Scanlon and Zara McDermott. McDermott has also been in the dance-off before. But this is an interesting test for the fanbase of Croft and her popular pro partner Johannes Radebe. Will viewers intervene?

Hell hath no fury

Beware those angry exes. In this week’s professional group dance, Carlos Gu played a deceitful lothario who was finally found out – as a horde of former flings confronted him in a nightclub. This monochrome-styled Swinging Sixties jazz number was Strictly creative director Jason Gilkison’s tribute to his idol Bob Fosse. Fun enough, but it’s a big ask to create a number that matches up to that idiosyncratic idol of the dance world. This...did not. Again I cry: do a waltz!