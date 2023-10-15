Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 4 results, live – Eddie Kadi is in the dance-off

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal are at the bottom of the leaderboard following their salsa on Saturday night - Guy Levy/BBC

Salsa is the party dance, but the festivities could be coming to an abrupt end for Jody Cundy. He was left propping up the Strictly leaderboard for the second week running following his lacklustre routine – despite him going to the trouble of waxing his chest. However, viewers voted him through last week, sparing him from the dreaded dance-off. Could that happen again?

If so, it would be quite the roller coaster exit for Eddie Kadi, currently sitting just above Cundy: from getting the series’ first 10 to crashing out of the competition altogether. Those mid-table celebrities will be nervous too – Angela Scanlon might be testing out her fanbase following an uncharacteristically low score, and Zara McDermott could be heading back to the dance-off for a second time.

A same-sex love story

Along with the male/male and female/female competitive pairings on Strictly, the show is increasingly integrating same-sex partnerships into its professional performances too. This week, Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola were at the centre of a romantic group number, dancing on the rooftops and through the washing lines after some wistful sketching (draw me like one of your Strictly boys!). It was a sweet routine, if one of those generic contemporary pieces that now dominate the show.