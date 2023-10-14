Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 4, live – Angela Rippon performs a rumba

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC

I don’t know about you, but I’m still recovering from the dramas of Strictly Movie Week – particularly that bizarre early 10 from Shirley Ballas. Will Eddie Kadi nab another 10 in Week 4? He’s doing an American smooth to Sex Bomb, so I’m going with...no.

Still, there’s plenty of promising dances to come from our remaining celebrities. Angela Rippon is giving us a sensual rumba, Krishnan Guru-Murthy has teased (threatened?) a thoroughly macho paso doble, and Bobby Brazier is drawing on his modelling experience for a Tango to David Bowie’s Fashion.

Angela Rippon meets Shirley Bassey

It’s been an eventful week for our sprightly septuagenarian. Fresh from channelling Julie Andrews (and dealing with the traumatic sight of partner Kai Widdrington in floral lederhosen and knee socks), she zipped off to the Pride of Britain Awards. It was there that Rippon met Bassey – an encounter foretold by the former’s Week 1 cha cha cha to Get the Party Started.

Read all about that, plus Rippon’s troubled rumba training – “it makes me feel like I’m impersonating a chicken” – and celebrating her 79th birthday in her exclusive Telegraph Strictly diary.