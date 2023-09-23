Strictly Come Dancing 2023, week 1: live – Angela Rippon dances the cha cha cha

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke - Ray Burmiston

Let’s face the music and dance! Last week, we saw our new celebrities paired with their pro partners; tonight, the competition begins in earnest. Each contestant is performing either a ballroom or a Latin dance – we’ve got plenty of cha cha chas, as well as some more unusual Week 1 styles, like the tricky samba, dramatic paso doble and dizzy-making Viennese waltz.

However, no one’s going home just yet. Everyone will perform a second dance next Saturday, and the judges’ scores from both routines, plus the audience votes, will be combined to decide who goes into the dreaded dance-off next Sunday night. Check out our runners and riders predictions to see who might be in danger.

We’re following all the action live – and we want to know your thoughts too. As well as sharing your views in the comments below, you can vote for your favourites (and show your displeasure for the dance duds) with our new thumbs up and thumbs down buttons. Plus I’ll be giving my own scores to each dance – which might well differ from the judges! Join us when the show begins at 6:15pm tonight on BBC One.

Doing the cha cha cha – in bed

It’s been a disturbed week of sleep for Angela Rippon, as she reveals in her first Strictly diary column for the Telegraph. Pro partner Kai Widdrington keeps invading her dreams (in a platonic way, of course) with his tips on this flirtatious Latin dance. We’ll soon find out whether all of that training, and its nocturnal aftereffects, has paid off.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington - Ray Burniston

The 78-year-old Rippon also shares her experience of cryotherapy treatment, her aches, bruises and 4lb weight loss, plus some gossip from the Strictly celebrity WhatsApp group and her reaction to the show’s moving tribute to the late Len Goodman.