Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Semi-Final Results, live: Annabel Croft is in danger

Who will be the final three? Layton Williams, Annabel Croft, Bobby Brazier and Elllie Leach - Neil Reading

Layton Williams, Ellie Leach, Bobby Brazier, Annabel Croft. Those are the four celebrities left standing – but only three will make it through to next week’s Strictly grand final. That’s also their current order on a complicated combined leaderboard, which tots up three dances: two from Saturday, one from last week, since there was no elimination following Nigel Harman’s withdrawal.

Williams must surely be feeling confident after landing his second perfect 40 of the season (no one else has managed it yet, although Leach has come close). However, he hasn’t always enjoyed public support. Leach is also in a good position after her strong performance, but there are no guarantees at this stage.

The fiercest battle is likely between Brazier, who found another gear at exactly the right time, and Croft, who didn’t quite match up on Saturday, but who was also strangely undermarked for her Viennese waltz. A dance-off between these two would be our closest yet – but if either of them faces Williams or Leach, it’s game over.

Deck the halls

Christmas came early to the Strictly studio, thanks to a group routine providing the mash-up precisely no one was asking for: ballroom dancing-meets-gloopy festive romance movie, of the “overworked woman gets stuck in a charming small town and falls for a humble lumberjack, who turns out to be a prince in disguise, and they get married in matching reindeer jumpers” variety.

Lauren Oakley is TORMENTED by happy couples until she too is paired off, with the handily available Graziano Di Prima. Snow falls. Richard Curtis breathes a happy sigh. Plus: bonus dog! Called Mr Darcy! He is easily the highlight of the entire run of pro dances.