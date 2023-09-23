Strictly Come Dancing 2023 opening titles include sweet tribute to Amy Dowden

Matthew Horwood - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing has paid tribute to Amy Dowden in the opening credits for the 2023 series.

The professional dancer isn’t competing in the latest series of the BBC show as she battles cancer, but producers have included the dancer in this year's opening credits.

Amy responded to the post on Instagram by commenting love heart emojis in the comments, with several fans expressing their joy at the Welsh dancer being included in the video.

“I love that Amy is there too! The strictly Warrior! So excited to see this year (say that every year)!!” wrote one fan in the comments, whilst another commented: “Aww so lovely to Amy in the titles! Can’t wait for tonight.”

Amy recently offered her support to the contestants and professionals ahead of the premiere episode (September 23), writing: “I've been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes! Literally can't wait to watch and support you all. Hopefully I'll be there in a few weeks.”

The star also shared a recent video of her ongoing chemotherapy treatment, with the dancer shaving her head as she wanted to “take control” of her health journey.

“Taking control – the hardest step so far,” she wrote. “I tried my best to save it. I know it's only hair but these past few months I've had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy."

Amy added: “Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn't even bring myself to think or speak about. I've done it and I've also crossed the halfway chemo line! I’m feeling empowered and positive!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights from September 25 on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Organisations including Brain Tumour Research, Macmillan Cancer Support and Stand Up to Cancer can provide help and support to those living with brain cancer and their loved ones.

