Strictly Come Dancing 2023: movie week 3, live – Nigel Harman dances a Batman jive

Are the celebrities ready for their close-up? Let’s hope so: it’s Strictly Movie Week! The first of this season’s regular theme weeks, it’s an extra excuse for the wardrobe department to pull out all the stops – either fuelling or overwhelming the actual dances, depending on whether that costume comes with a tail.

Angela Rippon is doing a Sound of Music quickstep, although, shockingly, she’s never seen the film. Read all about that in her latest Telegraph Strictly diary. Meanwhile Nigel Harman is answering the Bat Signal, Krishnan Guru-Murthy is emceeing the cabaret, and Eddie Kadi is doing this year’s first Couple’s Choice number to Men in Black.

Are you a fan of the theme weeks? Let us know your thoughts on that, and all our couples, in the comments below, as we follow the Week 3 action live.

The hills are alive with Angela Rippon

Rippon channelled Julie Andrew in her quickstep to Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music – truly a match made in heaven (although partner Kai Widdrington’s lederhosen, knee socks and Clare Balding wig were all mildly distracting). Lovely grace and buoyant movement around the floor, although some sync issues in the polka section, and Rippon occasionally drooped in her frame and strained her head position. On the whole, a nice balance of ballroom and movie magic. 6, 7, 6, 7 – 26. My score: 7

Meanwhile Nigel Harman and partner Katya Jones channelled old-school Adam West Batman in their goofy caped crusader jive. The theme music actually worked well for the dance, and there was some nice content in there (including that impressive spinning ‘tollgate’ move), plus decent characterisation. However, the big, clunky boots contributed to some rather heavy footwork and sluggish kicks. This was fun but lacked real dance heroics – I prefer Harman in smouldering mode. 6, 6, 6, 7 – 25. My score: 6