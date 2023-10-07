Strictly Come Dancing 2023: movie week 3, live – Nigel Harman dances a Batman jive

The Strictly class of 2023 prepare for another week - Guy Levy/BBC

Are the celebrities ready for their close-up? Let’s hope so: it’s Strictly Movie Week! The first of this season’s regular theme weeks, it’s an extra excuse for the wardrobe department to pull out all the stops – either fuelling or overwhelming the actual dances, depending on whether that costume comes with a tail.

Angela Rippon is channelling Julie Andrews in her Sound of Music quickstep, although, shockingly, she’s never seen the film. Read all about that in her latest Telegraph Strictly diary. Meanwhile Nigel Harman is answering the Bat Signal, Krishnan Guru-Murthy is emceeing the cabaret, and Eddie Kadi is doing this year’s first Couple’s Choice number to Men in Black.

Are you a fan of the theme weeks? Let us know your thoughts on that, and all our couples, in the comments below, as we follow the Week 3 action live: the show begins at 6:20pm tonight on BBC One.

