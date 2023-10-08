Strictly Come Dancing 2023: movie week 3, review: glitz and tears in emotional episode

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden, centre, made a surprise appearance. She is skipping the season following a cancer diagnosis and returned to reveal she is at the midpoint of her treatment. - BBC via PA

Hollywood glamour swept Elstree Studios as Movie Week returned to Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One). But along with the glitz, there were more than a few tears in the season’s most emotional episode yet. And it wasn’t just Les Dennis fans bemoaning his surprise exit six days previously (you could say they were Les miserable).

The heartstrings were pulled by comic Eddie Kadi, who dedicated his performance to his father – and received the first 10 of the year as a reward. There was also an emotive cameo by dancer Amy Dowden. She is skipping the season following a cancer diagnosis and returned to reveal she is at the midpoint of her treatment.

Her joyful appearance was a reminder there are things in life more important than impressing Craig Revel Horwood. Still, there was room, too, for Hollywood-grade thrills and spills. It was a reminder why Movies Week remains a box office smash with audiences.

What impressed was the sheer variety of the routines. There was a fun nod to the Super Mario Brothers Movie from Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuck and an impassioned Grease-themed Viennese Waltz from Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin. Even that was topped by an epic reimagining of Bridget Jones’s Diary courtesy of Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. - Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

With the first celeb already eliminated, you might expect an air of fear to have seized Strictly. Not a bit of it: everyone was up for some fun. That included the panel, where former pro Anton Du Beke has found his calling as the jumpiest judge.

He was constantly on his feet – encouraging “Captain” Shirley Ballas to help demonstrate a technique and shouting “I do love a long sock!” He was socking it to Kai Widdrington, who’d donned lavish lederhosen for a Sound Of Music-themed quickstep with Angela Rippon. “That’s quite a knee,” continued Du Beke. Widdrington didn’t know whether to blush or bow.

Amid the excitement, it was easy to forget this was a competition. However, several contestants were showing drastic improvements. They included comedian Kadi, dancing with Karen Hauer and receiving a perfect ten from Ballas for a Men In Black-inspired bop. Likewise on the up was presenter Angela Scanlon, dancing with Carlos Gu. She channelled choreography kingpin Bob Fosse with her heel-clicking Charleston from Damn Yankees and whooshed to the top of the leaderboard.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu on Saturday. - Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Stragglers were starting to emerge, too. Wiping away tears, radio host Nikita Kanda admitted near-elimination the previous week had shredded her confidence. “The criticism isn’t here to break you, darling – it’s here to make you,” said a trying-to-be-helpful Revel Horwood.

Elsewhere, the mood was footloose and fancy-free. And that was just newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy applying his make-up ahead of a Charleston to Money Money from Cabaret. The message of that song is that cold, hard dosh makes the world go round. That may be true. But on Movie Week, the driving force was the magic of cinema. As the stardust swirled, Strictly 2023 served up its most glittering outing to date