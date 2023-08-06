Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up: the celebrity contestants so far

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is the latest celebrity to be announced - BBC

We know summer is in its final weeks when the Strictly Come Dancing contestants begin to be announced. And, as ever, they’ve been preceded by weeks of rumours featuring everyone from Jill Scott to Phillip Schofield.

The glittering show is set to return in September, along with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Mostsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke retaking their panel chairs.

Last year, cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin gave pro dancer Jowita Przystał her first ever win after joining the show the year before. But who will lift the Glitterball trophy in 2023?

Here are the confirmed celebrity dancers so far.

Amanda Abbington

Sherlock star Amanda Abbington - BBC

The announcements began on The One Show on Friday 4 August and the first was 49-year-old actress Amanda Abbington, who’s best known for her roles in Sherlock, Mr Selfridge and in the recent West End show The Unfriend by Steven Moffat.

“I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!” She said. “Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Angela Rippon

Former newsreader Angela Rippon - BBC

Next to be revealed on The One Show was former newsreader Angela Rippon, who at 78 will become the oldest ever contestant. Her long career has seen her host news programmes, quiz shows and magazine programmes. “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79,” Rippon said. “But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!”

She currently presents BBC’s Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show. But most people’s favourite memory of her will be the day she broke the mould by kicking away the news anchor’s table and dancing with Morecambe and Wise on their Christmas special.

Layton Williams

Stage and screen star Layton Williams - BBC

The stage and screen actor became The One Show’s third announcement – and he’s likely to go far in the competition. Hailing from Bury, 28-year-old Williams is best known for his title-role performances in the West End productions of Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. He also has appearances in Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures under his belt, as well as TV roles in the Bad Education film and rebooted TV series, Benidorm and Greg Davies’s sitcom The Cleaner. He also runs his own performing arts company.

Williams said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy - BBC

Revealed on Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 show on Saturday 5 August, 53-year-old Krishnan Guru-Murthy became the fourth contestant to be announced. Having joined Channel 4 News in 1998, he’s the broadcaster’s longest-serving current presenter. He’s also a regular on Unreported World, which has seem him deliver stories from countries including Afghanistan, Cambodia, India, Iraq, and Yemen and has commentated on the Paralympics ceremonies.

“I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude,” he said. “I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi - BBC

The fifth contestant is 40-year-old British-Congolese actor and stand-up comedian Eddie Kadi. He was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London, he has hosted the Mobo Awards, and he has appeared on a wide range of TV shows. Kadi, who revealed the news on his own Radio 1Xtra show, has been nominated this year for both the Royal Television Society Best Breakthrough Award and Best Breakthrough Presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

“Anyone who knows me,” Kadi said, “understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”