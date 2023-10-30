Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up: all the contestants and their professional pairings

The Strictly class of 2023 - Guy Levy

We know autumn is in full swing when Strictly Come Dancing is hotting up, the strongest dancers – and potential winners – becoming clearer with each fabulous dance.

This weekend belonged to soap star Ellie Leach (who’s increasingly looking like a future champion) and partner Vito Coppola after their Halloween-tastic salsa (danced to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor), which scored two perfect 10s from the judges.

The glittering show is hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Mostsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke retaking their panel chairs.

Who do you think will lift the Glitterball trophy in 2023?

Here are the confirmed pairings.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon (and The Telegraph’s 2023 Strictly columnist), will at 78-years-old become the oldest ever contestant. Rippon will be paired with 28-year-old dancer Kai Widdrington.

Her long career has seen her host news programmes, quiz shows and magazine programmes. “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79,” Rippon said. “But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!”

She currently presents BBC’s Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show. But most people’s favourite memory of her will be the day she broke the mould by kicking away the news anchor’s table and dancing with Morecambe and Wise on their Christmas special.

Betting odds to win: 28/1

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams

The stage and screen actor will be paired with Nikita Kuzmin in a same-sex couple – and they’re likely to go far in the competition. Hailing from Bury, 28-year-old Williams is best known for his title-role performances in the West End productions of Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. He also has appearances in Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures under his belt, as well as TV roles in the Bad Education film and rebooted TV series, Benidorm and Greg Davies’s sitcom The Cleaner. He also runs his own performing arts company.

Story continues

Williams said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Betting odds to win: 12/1

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley

Lauren Oakley and Krishnan Guru-Murthy

53-year-old Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be partnered with Birmingham-born dancer Lauren Oakley, in her debut year as a Strictly professional. Having joined Channel 4 News in 1998, he’s the broadcaster’s longest-serving current presenter. He’s also a regular on Unreported World, which has seem him deliver stories from countries including Afghanistan, Cambodia, India, Iraq, and Yemen and has commentated on the Paralympics ceremonies.

“I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude,” he said. “I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

Betting odds to win: 66/1

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

Irish television presenter (and author) Angela Scanlon has been paired with 28-year-old Chinese dancer Carlos Gu. Scanlon regularly presents programmes for the BBC and RTÉ, including the hit interior design show Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two. Born in Ratoath, County Meath, she became the first woman in the UK and Ireland to host their own Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One.

“I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions,” Scanlon said. “Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well – there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

Betting odds to win: 6/1

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk and Adam Thomas

Actor and TV presenter Adam Thomas, known for his roles in Emmerdale and Waterloo Road, as well as his stint in the I’m A Celebrity... jungle back in 2016, will dance alongside Luba Mushtuk. He also presented ITV travelogue Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai with his famous brothers, Ryan and Scott.

Thomas said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it. I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor...I can’t wait!”

Betting odds to win: 66/1

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Soap actress Ellie Leach has been paired with Vito Coppola. Leach, 22, has starred in Coronation Street for 12 years as Faye Windass, with her role earning her multiple British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards over the years and widespread praise for hard-hitting, socially conscious storylines.

Leach said: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true.”

Betting odds to win: 4/1

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier

Perhaps more recognisable to older Strictly viewers as the son of the late reality star Jade Goody and partner Jeff Brazier, the 20-year-old will dance alongside 34-year-old Aussie Dianne Buswell. Brazier has worked as a model and actor, walking for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan and starring in EastEnders.

Brazier said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I’m looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Betting odds to win: 2/1

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

The award-winning actor has been partnered with Russian dancer Katya Jones. Born in Surrey, Harman started acting at the age of the eight, going on to become a household name as Dennis Rickman in EastEnders, as well as through parts in Downton Abbey, and most recently, Casualty. He’s also a regular feature on the West End, having performed in Guys and Dolls and Shrek the Musical – for which he won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Lord Farquaad, and later went on to direct for its UK tour.

Harman said: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn.....gulp.”

Betting odds to win: 5/2

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

After years spent dominating world tennis championships, Annabel Croft will now take on the famous sparkly dancefloor with partner Johannes Radebe. Aged just 15, Croft became the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon in 95 years, and also represented Great Britain at Wightman and Federation Cup competitions. As a presenter, Croft has extensively covered Wimbledon, fronted entertainment shows including Treasure Hunt and Inceptor, and worked as a pundit for national broadcasters (BBC, Sky, Amazon, ITV, etc.)

“I have always loved watching Strictly,” said Croft. “And [I] can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

Betting odds to win: 33/1

Contestants eliminated so far:

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu - Guy Levy/BBC

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu became the first dancers to be eliminated in Week Two, after ending up in the dreaded dance-off against Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez.

Gorka Márquez and Nikita Kanda were sent home in week two - Guy Levy/PA/BBC

Nikita Kanda and partner Gorka Márquez were sent home in week two after failing to impress the judges, or public, during Movie Week, where they channelled 90s’ cult classic Clueless.

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał - Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Celebrated Paralympian athlete Jody Cundy became the third dancer to be sent home, along with partner (and last year’s winner) Jowita Przystał following their disappointing salsa.

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer - Guy Levy/PA

Presenter and comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer became the fourth contestants to leave the competition, after a disappointing samba on Saturday night, closely followed by losing the dance-off to Zara McDermott in Sunday’s results show.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington - Guy Levy/BBC/PA

Actress Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with Giovanni Pernice, become the shock fifth dancer to leave the competition after she sensationally pulled out of the show.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima failed to impress on Halloween Week - Guy Levy/PA/BBC

Love Islander Zara McDermott and partner Graziano Di Prima became the fifth contestants to be eliminated (Amanda Abbington, above, pulled out of the show) after a disappointing Halloween Week, where the pair ended up as the third-time (un)lucky dancers in the dreaded dance-off.

More on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 odds and how to get a free bet here.

Will you be watching Strictly Come Dancing? Who are you hoping will win? Join the conversation in the comments section below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.