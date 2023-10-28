Strictly Come Dancing 2023, Halloween Week – disco queen Ellie Leach scores two 10s

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present - Guy Levy/

Break out the dressing-up box and prepare your scarily bad puns: yes, it’s the annual Strictly spook-tacular. It was a night of tricks and treats, with some contestants rising to the devilish occasion – in particular Ellie Leach (who’s increasingly looking like a future champion), Layton Williams and Angela Rippon – while others succumbed to those horrifying nerves.

Of course, we're also still reeling from the dramatic departure of Amanda Abbington: hear from a Strictly insider on why she might have bowed out early. Is partner Giovanni Pernice to blame? Find out about the Sicilian stallion's turbulent Strictly "journey".

Ellie Leach kills it

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola won the music lottery for their salsa (Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor – former Strictly contestant and queen of the kitchen disco), but at least one couple has to be green on Halloween, and they drew the short straw. One ungainly lift in there too, and heavy in places, otherwise this was an utter joy from start to finish, a brilliant hybrid of disco and salsa, fabulous energy, rhythm and connection. Leach worked really well into the floor, giving her hip-shaking groove and control over a fast routine. 9, 10, 10, 9 – 38. My score: 9

Adam Thomas is a quality mover

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk danced their Halloween American smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como, for those with a mortal fear of the Quality Street ads. Actually, their theme was two trainee magicians learning their craft (cue the off-brand Harry Potter glasses) – and it turned out to be charming, showcasing Thomas’s buoyant enthusiasm and this partnership’s growing chemistry. The foxtrot was impressive – fab footwork from Thomas, smooth movement, and lovely little touches like their synchronised section with Mushtuk dancing up on the table. They incorporated enough Halloween faff without sacrificing the ballroom. 7, 9, 8, 8 – 32. My score: 8

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk danced the Viennese waltz - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Scanlon is continually accused of dancing up on her toes too much, so she and Carlos Gu countered this by dancing their paso doble to…Swan Lake? Hmm. Not surprisingly, Scanlon looked fab during the ballet opening (elegant wing-flapping, going up on pointe), but in the actual paso, she didn’t grow in power or impact with the marvellously histrionic music. She needed to get down into the floor more and really exaggerate the body shaping – instead quite stiff and stumbling. A more focussed performance, so improvement there, but I still feel she’s capable of more. 8, 8, 8, 9. My score: 7

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu danced the paso doble - Guy Levy/BBC

Layton Williams vamps it up

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin brought serious Halloween drama with their theatrical tango to Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo. Williams was in a dress once again, but for this routine they finally swapped lead – would love to see more of that in future. Fab-u-lous risky moves like Kuzmin skidding under a piano, and a wow climactic standing backflip over his partner by Williams. However, the judges were right that there were some tango footwork errors in there; would be great if they improved those ballroom fundamentals too. 9, 9, 9, 9 – 36. My score: 9

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell played Hansel and Gretel in their colourful cha cha cha to Come-On-A-My-House by Della Reese. Brazier once again proved a game Latin dancer, sharp, expressive and with hips shaking like a cement mixer, and he’s really been working hard on the footwork and basic steps. I also like how natural he makes these dances look: there are dynamics but it’s still oddly relaxed and organic. He does need to work out turning his feet out though, and his arms need to be intentionally placed. 6, 9, 7, 8 – 30. My score: 8

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell danced the cha cha cha - Guy Levy/BBC

Krishnan Guru-Murthy embraces his inner monster

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley had a Jekyll and Hyde theme, but, other than moody intensity and the odd snarl from the newsreader, this was a blessedly uncluttered Viennese waltz to Seal’s Kiss from a Rose. It was a big risk, as it exposed him technically. We could really appreciate how far he’s come in plenty of areas (and I love his total commitment to dancing), but a mix here: some good footwork, though that wandering frame is a problem and he needs to drive much more. 6, 7, 6, 8 – 27. My score: 7

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley danced the Viennese waltz - Guy Levy/BBC

A zombie-fied Nigel Harman and Katya Jones did their cha cha cha to KISS’s I Was Made For Lovin’ You. This was a fun routine: expressive and dynamic, mixing tricks and corpse antics with really strong basic cha cha content. What a shame that Harman’s struggling with his consistency – perhaps Jones needs to tone it down a bit for him. He had amazing moments in there: musical, charismatic, crisp footwork, really good hip action. But evident timing issues and errors too. Frustrating! My score: 8, 7, 7, 8 – 30. My score: 7

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon danced the Charleston - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Rippon solves the Charleston

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington doing a Charleston to the Murder She Wrote TV theme tune? Yes, it’s a bonkers notion, but the result was a delight – a sort of silent movie, wittily choreographed by Bill Deamer, with Rippon as Jessica Fletcher and Widdrington as a local cop investigating a mystery. Dance wise, Rippon nailed the swivel and hurled herself fearlessly into the lifts, but a few errors and she sometimes didn’t match her partner’s breadth of movement. 9, 8, 8, 8 – 33. My score: 8

A devilish tango from Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe to Need U Tonight by INXS – lending the whole thing a rather camp air. Croft looked happy to be back in hold (and they stayed in throughout), and I appreciated the proper traditional tango content. However, she jiggled around too much, moving her whole body on sections like the kicks instead of keeping it flat and controlled, and it needed more passion and punch. At this stage, you need to fight for your place. 7, 7, 7, 8 – 29. My score: 7

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima danced the Charleston - Guy Levy/BBC

Zara McDermott is the walking dead

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were skeletons…at the spa…dancing a Charleston to Jeepers Creepers. Yes, that’s quite the conceptual casserole. The sheer silliness of it (I mean, there was towel-ography) seemed to loosen McDermott up a bit, and she kept up with a pacy routine. But once again she looked happiest in the lifts – she can do the steps, mostly, she just always looks like she’s marking them rather than really performing them. Flat feet, no flow, slightly dull. 6, 6, 6, 7 – 25. My score: 6

Angela Rippon reveals her tango scare

It was the dance she most wanted to learn, but Rippon nearly had a nightmare with the Argentine tango, as she explains in her exclusive Telegraph Strictly diary.

You can also read her thoughts on the departures of Eddie Kadi and Abbington, plus a little tease of her Murder She Wrote Charleston.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington danced the Argentine tango last week - Guy Levy/BBC

