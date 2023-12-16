Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Final review: Feel-good tinsel atop a controversial series

Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola

Confetti swirled and applause rang out from merrily on high as Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 (BBC One). Former Coronation Street actress Leach had triumphed in a gripping and tense decider in which she was up against EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and actor and singer Layton Williams.

The trio of twenty-somethings had given Strictly its youngest-ever line-up of finalists. All had won viewers’ hearts with their enthusiasm and determination to master the Strictly dancefloor.

But in the end, it was Ellie and pro partner Vito who claimed the Glitterball Trophy after impressing the judges – and the voting public – with their three routines: an American Smooth, Paso Doble and Show Dance.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

“It’s been wonderful to see you grow and develop as a dancer throughout the series,” said head judge Shirley Ballas. “You weren’t particularly confident at the beginning. When I see this beaming smile oozing so much confidence, I am so proud. You are fab-u-lous.”

Tears flowed throughout. And they positively gushed after the likeable Brazier dedicated his Show Dance to his late mother, Jade Goody.

“I was once the anxious boy that was frozen in the car, scared to to school, sacred to go to school,” he said. “To do this is absolutely everything. That’s for all of us that have struggled.”

Layton Williams said he was proud to be one half of a same-sex couple on Strictly. His Strictly journey was “a massive celebration of everyone that is different, everyone who feels they never fit in. You can use your difference as a superpower, you can make amazing memories.”

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Ellie’s victory was feel-good tinsel atop a sometimes controversial Strictly series bedevilled by shock exits, unfortunate injuries and accusations of cyberbullying. However, it was also a season where a sensational Angela Rippon became the oldest-ever Strictly contestant at 79. The public was likewise wooed and wowed by former Wimbledon champion Annabel Croft, who narrowly missed the final after overcoming early jitters to become one of the year’s sensations.

She was back for a spectacular group dance featuring the cast of 2023. That performance followed a routine by the pro dancers with a starring role for the returning Amy Dowden, who has been undergoing cancer treatment. There was also a bombshell when singer and actor Olly Alexander popped up to reveal he would be representing the UK at Eurovision 2024. He was followed by Cher delivering her new Christmas disco banger – a performance nearly as camp as presenter Claudia Winkleman’s sparkly jumpsuit.

There was one significant absence from the celeb group dance. Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington was missing, having exited the in dramatic – and deeply mysterious – circumstances in October.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Abbington had wished her former colleagues all the best. Taking to Instagram earlier the week, she shared a picture of the three celebrity finalists and their pro partners: “Good luck tonight to these six beautiful humans”. Yet there was no such luck for Strictly producers who had hoped Abbington would dispel the “sour note” her departure had left by returning for the group dance.

There was also speculation that Abbington had quit due to the cyberbullying to which she was subjected when old tweets about trans rights had surfaced. While she later apologised for her remarks, tweeting, “I made a stupid comment a few years ago. I was ill-informed, the internet was determined to have its pound of flesh and she became a target of trolls – as did Layton and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmi.

Ellie and Vito beamed as they lifted the Glitterball trophy. Still, if there was a true winner this year, it was perhaps Angela Rippon, whose Strictly journey was a feel-good tale to warm the cockles. She took to Strictly as if becoming reacquainted with an old friend. And in a way, she was: Rippon had famously hosted Come Dancing, Strictly’s staid and sensible predecessor on the BBC.

With that experience driving her on, Rippon conquered all before her. She had created an early splash when pulling off a dramatic splits with Kai Widdrington (reprised in the final group dance). Despite her exit in week nine, Rippon had left an abiding impression with the public, who were delighted to see her back for the final.

In the end, though, the evening belonged to Ellie and Vito and they could not contain their joy. “This journey has been life changing for me,” said Ellie. “I have a newfound confidence. I’ll never look back.”

