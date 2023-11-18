Strictly Come Dancing 2023, Blackpool week 9, live – 10s for Angela Scanlon's red-hot tango

The Strictly class of 2023 reach Blackpool - Guy Levy

It was a homecoming for Angela Rippon as she returned to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom – the venue from which she once presented Strictly’s forebear, Come Dancing. However, her American smooth left her trailing the others with a score of just 28. Blackpool might well be her fitting swansong.

Elsewhere, the 10s were falling like confetti for dances such as Ellie Leach’s energetic Charleston, Layton Williams’s club-style Couple’s Choice, and – in a breakthrough for the other Angela – Angela Scanlon’s intense Argentine tango. But Craig Revel Horwood refused to succumb to the Blackpool hysteria and kept his 10 paddle hidden. The wait for the perfect 40 continues.

It’s surely Rippon in the dance-off on Sunday night, but who will join her? Most likely Nigel Harman following several mistakes in his quickstep – but voters may intervene. Join us for the results show on Sunday night at 7:20pm on BBC One.

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon danced the American smooth - Guy Levy/BBC

Layton splits the judges with pole-dancing

Well, this was will prove to a be a Marmite dance. Williams has been accused of over-relying on his pre-Strictly experience – this club-style, commercial dance Couple’s Choice to Christina Aguilera pretty much exemplified it, with its booty-shaking and (a first for Strictly at Blackpool) pole-dancing! They also didn’t quite nail the routine in terms of dance it in sync. Williams looked even more like a soloist, especially with the extra dancers on the floor. But some amazing full-on choreography here; no one else in the show could have managed it. 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39. My score: 9

Annabel is a ballroom beauty

What a gorgeous Viennese waltz-based American smooth from Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, dancing to Unchained Melody. They positively flew around that huge Blackpool floor, combining power with serenity. These two have quietly become a lovely partnership, with Johannes’s emotional expressiveness meeting Croft’s quiet stoicism and creating something new. Generally good technique here too: calm frame, good but skippy footwork, and beautifully placed arms – she just needs to soften her hands too. 8, 9, 9, 9 – 35. My score: 8

Ellie takes big risks with huge lifts

A bit too much “messing about” at the beginning of Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s upbeat Charleston to Girls Aloud’s Love Machine, plus her trainers made her foot placement look messy, but fab bouncy, lindy hop style, and athletic and extraordinary lifts – I loved the one where she flipped right over Coppola’s head and into the arms of two backing dancers. Wow! She’s become totally fearless, but overall not my favourite of theirs – ambitious, yes, but frantic. 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39. My score: 9

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu danced the Argentine tango - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela dances a red-hot tango

The Argentine tango is a counterintuitive choice for Blackpool, but Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu gained some measure of intimacy, and lots of drama, via a circle of flashing red lights (plus no extra dancers, thankfully). Add in Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black and this was seriously atmospheric. Scanlon matched it with her best performance to date, really connecting with Gu, plus great control over her leg action and posture. But it did lack that spontaneous feeling of lead/follow in places, and needed a few more dramatic accents: just letting go. 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39. My score: 9

Katya Jones and Nigel Harman danced the quickstep - Guy Levy/BBC

Nigel brings the showbiz glam

The fabulous old-school Blackpool number came from Nigel Harman (in a white tail suit) and Katya Jones, dancing a quickstep to It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing). This routine was Harman the consummate leading man, in and out of hold – the latter fab jazzy section playing to his musical theatre strengths, and made him look like a pro. What a shame about the numerous mistakes, though; Harman can be maddeningly inconsistent. At least he kept it going, and kept a smile on his face. 7, 8, 8, 8 – 31. My score: 8

