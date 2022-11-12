Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week eight: Fleur East tops the standings on an emotional night

Marianka Swain
·7 min read
Fleur East and Vito Coppola produced a hot, hot, hot samba - Guy Levy/BBC
Fleur East and Vito Coppola produced a hot, hot, hot samba - Guy Levy/BBC

We’ve passed the halfway mark in this dramatic series of Strictly, but the stakes are particularly high for our celebrities tonight: no one wants to go out right before the all-important trip to Blackpool next week. It will be the show’s grand return to the home of ballroom after an enforced Covid hiatus; Strictly last visited the Tower Ballroom in 2019.

So, who is guaranteed a seat on the Blackpool bus, and who might miss out? Ellie Taylor will be praying for a bounce-back after her near-fatal rumba, and should suit a goofy Charleston – although it is proving to be a cursed style this series. Bizarrely, four celebrities have been eliminated on what’s usually a crowd-pleasing dance.

Helen Skelton is hoping to bring the party with a salsa to the inescapable earworm Despacito, after scoring her first 10 last week, as is Fleur East with a samba to Hot Hot Hot (aka Mark Ramprakash’s infamous salsa track from series four). But might Molly Rainford, who is already struggling to engage voters, be in trouble with a slow rumba?

Likely the two most eye-catching numbers will come from either end of the leaderboard. Hamza Yassin, who racked up another three 10s last week, is bringing us an Afrobeat Couple’s Choice number, while Tony Adams, who survived a salsa disaster thanks to audience support, has a big test with a jive to Land of 1000 Dances. Can the people’s champion make it to Blackpool? Join us for all the action tonight on BBC One at 6:55pm.

Fleur East brings the heat

She’s had a tough time of it, landing in the dance-off twice, but East came storming back with an a-maze-ing samba to Hot Hot Hot. A brilliant routine from Vito Coppola mixed basic samba choreography with more ambitious figures, wonderful partnering with a sultry solo moment for East. Most importantly, she retained her musicality and explosive performance power – while also finding crisp, disciplined control and sharp isolations in this tricky style. The only flaw: their red pepper-referencing costumes, which looked more like off-brand Christmas tree decorations.

Revel Horwood: “If that dance doesn’t get you to Blackpool, darling, I don’t know what else will!” A tearful Mabuse said she was so proud of East. “That samba deserves absolutely everything.” Ballas praised her for taking constructive criticism: this was powerful dancing with beautiful control. One of the best sambas she’s seen. Du Beke said it was absolutely perfect. Three 10s for a fab-u-lous 39.

Hamza Yassin returns to his roots

Yassin – for sure the breakout star of this series – shared his story: coming from Sudan, where he found his love of the natural world, and turning that into a career, supported by his family. (Bonus points for his dad’s geeky homemade Strictly T-shirt.) Yassin’s Couple’s Choice routine introduced a new dance style to the show, Afrobeat, and it definitely played to his strengths: a wonderful rhythmic groove, inviting and joyful performance, and more insane lifts with partner Jowita Przystal. It almost justified the otherwise irritating inclusion of the nebulous Couple’s Choice category.

Ballas called him incredible. Du Beke: “You are sunshine.” He wants Yassin to teach him how to do lifts. Revel Horwood noted they got out of time at the end, but dancing is his language – “it’s in your soul.” Mabuse, in tears again, said it was difficult to speak about. “I never in my life thought I would see this on Strictly Come Dancing,” she exclaimed, relating it to her own South African heritage. “It’s a special, special, special feeling.” A mean 8 from Revel Horwood, 10s otherwise for 38.

Kym and Will get personal

Marsh began her training footage by talking about her late son Archie, who was stillborn 13 years ago this week. While I certainly sympathise with her loss, and the desire to open up a conversation about that particular grief, I felt slightly uncomfortable about its use in a reality competition. It meant her downbeat American smooth to Chasing Cars, which had lovely moments but errors too, became more about the personal story than the dancing.

Revel Horwood loved the heel turn and storytelling, but noted a mistake getting into the lift. Mabuse felt the vulnerability, but the second half of the dance wasn’t as strong. Ballas thought she recovered from the mistake with the lift. Du Beke praised her topline while moving backwards – now it needs to be improved while going forwards. 7 from Mabuse, 8s otherwise, for 31.

Will Mellor also went the emotional/vote-harnessing route with his waltz to Three Times A Lady, dedicated to his mum – and was in tears by the end. That aside, this was a lovely classic number, with a tail suit-clad Mellor producing some wonderful partnering with Nancy Xu and showing hugely improved technique: strong footwork, with heel leads driving the dance, controlled rise and fall, and sensitive musicality.

Mabuse proclaimed it beautiful. Ballas said it made her miss her own son (fun fact: he’s a pro on the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars). Plus the footwork was fantastic. Du Beke said it was the epitome of two bodies moving as one in harmony with the music. Revel Horwood wanted more swing and sway, but he did his family proud. 10s from Mabuse and Ballas, for 38.

Will Tony Adams be kicked out?

I don’t know about Land of 1000 Dances, but Tony Adams certainly put about 1000 kicks into this jive. Sadly, they were more kicks aimed at a football – or maybe an opponent – rather than proper jive action, and partner Katya Jones had to lead him round the floor while furiously mouthing the counts. Adams also chucked in some vigorous air guitar action and a roly-poly series with Jones that would get him points in a primary school gymnastics competition, if nothing else. But will it be enough?

Ballas said he gave it his all, and as for the roly-poly: “I’m lost for words.” Du Beke said the kicks lacked retraction, but he gave it a good effort. “I didn’t mind it.” Revel Horwood: “A technical disahhhster.” Mabuse said he’s looking sharp. From 4 (Revel Horwood) to 7s for a generous 24.

Molly Rainford gets sultry

Billowing drapes, fog, Whitney Houston, and partner Carlos Gu conveniently forgetting his shirt buttons: Molly Rainford’s rumba was a far cry from her dreadful Grange Hill schoolgirl number. I much prefer this more sophisticated version of her, and this was a strong, fluid, stripped-back and deeply felt rumba with gorgeous technique – even if it did look like the cover of a Mills & Boon novel.

Du Beke, like me, enjoyed the mature performance and Rainford’s connection with Gu. Her spins could improve, otherwise tremendous. Revel Horwood called it “quality”. Mabuse loved the rumba walks and passionate moments. Ballas praised Gu’s innovative choreography and the “age-appropriate feeling”. A 10 from Ballas, plus 9s, for 37.

Ellie and Tyler fight back

Well that’s more like it. After a dismal dip last week with the rumba, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe were back on form with a goofy, giddy, adorable flapper Charleston, set to Friendship from musical Anything Goes. A few too many slack-jacked comedy faces for my taste, and could have been more precise in her placement, but it was a sweet, well-performed opener – and a nice celebration of the pair’s genuine bond.

Shirley Ballas praised the synchronisation and connection between them. Anton Du Beke predicted Taylor could be a musical theatre star. Craig Revel Horwood thought it could have been sharper and more extreme, but praised the difficult rhythm patterns. Motsi Mabuse felt Taylor owned it. Three 8s for a decent 31.

Generally on Strictly, the celebrity’s level of worry is reflected by the amount of flesh on display. So, a topless Tyler West – who also had a poor dance last week – was taking no chances with his paso doble. Add in studio pyrotechnics and dramatic music (Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus), and West had plenty of help here. The actual dance, though, was less convincing: strong but too plodding and posed, more like a weight lifter than a matador.

Du Beke was wowed by the power and timing. Revel Horwood disagreed: it lacked any Spanish line, and it was too boxy and placed. Mabuse enjoyed the atmosphere, but similarly wanted more extension. Ballas thought he was commanding, and managed to get his pro partner Dianne (not Diana) Buswell’s name right, for the first time this series. 6 from Revel Horwood up to 9 from Du Beke, for a confused 31.

Latest Stories

  • Helen Skelton: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is she famous for?

    Presenter is one of the contestants strutting their stuff on the dancefloor this year

  • Queen Sonja of Norway claims Americans have ‘no idea’ about importance of monarchy as daughter steps down

    Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise relinquished her royal duties as she pursues a relationship with a self-proclaimed shaman

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers' game against Tampa Bay. Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers and then was cut by Pat Maroon's skate when the Tampa Bay forward moved into the area just inside the Oilers defensive zone. Kane grabbed the area of the cut with his right hand, and quickly skated to the benc

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. “Yeah, it’s tough," Fa

  • Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night. Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio's first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues. Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lop

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G