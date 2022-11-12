Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week eight: Fleur East tops the standings on an emotional night

Fleur East and Vito Coppola produced a hot, hot, hot samba - Guy Levy/BBC

We’ve passed the halfway mark in this dramatic series of Strictly, but the stakes are particularly high for our celebrities tonight: no one wants to go out right before the all-important trip to Blackpool next week. It will be the show’s grand return to the home of ballroom after an enforced Covid hiatus; Strictly last visited the Tower Ballroom in 2019.

So, who is guaranteed a seat on the Blackpool bus, and who might miss out? Ellie Taylor will be praying for a bounce-back after her near-fatal rumba, and should suit a goofy Charleston – although it is proving to be a cursed style this series. Bizarrely, four celebrities have been eliminated on what’s usually a crowd-pleasing dance.

Helen Skelton is hoping to bring the party with a salsa to the inescapable earworm Despacito, after scoring her first 10 last week, as is Fleur East with a samba to Hot Hot Hot (aka Mark Ramprakash’s infamous salsa track from series four). But might Molly Rainford, who is already struggling to engage voters, be in trouble with a slow rumba?

Likely the two most eye-catching numbers will come from either end of the leaderboard. Hamza Yassin, who racked up another three 10s last week, is bringing us an Afrobeat Couple’s Choice number, while Tony Adams, who survived a salsa disaster thanks to audience support, has a big test with a jive to Land of 1000 Dances. Can the people’s champion make it to Blackpool? Join us for all the action tonight on BBC One at 6:55pm.

Fleur East brings the heat

She’s had a tough time of it, landing in the dance-off twice, but East came storming back with an a-maze-ing samba to Hot Hot Hot. A brilliant routine from Vito Coppola mixed basic samba choreography with more ambitious figures, wonderful partnering with a sultry solo moment for East. Most importantly, she retained her musicality and explosive performance power – while also finding crisp, disciplined control and sharp isolations in this tricky style. The only flaw: their red pepper-referencing costumes, which looked more like off-brand Christmas tree decorations.

Revel Horwood: “If that dance doesn’t get you to Blackpool, darling, I don’t know what else will!” A tearful Mabuse said she was so proud of East. “That samba deserves absolutely everything.” Ballas praised her for taking constructive criticism: this was powerful dancing with beautiful control. One of the best sambas she’s seen. Du Beke said it was absolutely perfect. Three 10s for a fab-u-lous 39.

Hamza Yassin returns to his roots

Yassin – for sure the breakout star of this series – shared his story: coming from Sudan, where he found his love of the natural world, and turning that into a career, supported by his family. (Bonus points for his dad’s geeky homemade Strictly T-shirt.) Yassin’s Couple’s Choice routine introduced a new dance style to the show, Afrobeat, and it definitely played to his strengths: a wonderful rhythmic groove, inviting and joyful performance, and more insane lifts with partner Jowita Przystal. It almost justified the otherwise irritating inclusion of the nebulous Couple’s Choice category.

Ballas called him incredible. Du Beke: “You are sunshine.” He wants Yassin to teach him how to do lifts. Revel Horwood noted they got out of time at the end, but dancing is his language – “it’s in your soul.” Mabuse, in tears again, said it was difficult to speak about. “I never in my life thought I would see this on Strictly Come Dancing,” she exclaimed, relating it to her own South African heritage. “It’s a special, special, special feeling.” A mean 8 from Revel Horwood, 10s otherwise for 38.

Kym and Will get personal

Marsh began her training footage by talking about her late son Archie, who was stillborn 13 years ago this week. While I certainly sympathise with her loss, and the desire to open up a conversation about that particular grief, I felt slightly uncomfortable about its use in a reality competition. It meant her downbeat American smooth to Chasing Cars, which had lovely moments but errors too, became more about the personal story than the dancing.

Revel Horwood loved the heel turn and storytelling, but noted a mistake getting into the lift. Mabuse felt the vulnerability, but the second half of the dance wasn’t as strong. Ballas thought she recovered from the mistake with the lift. Du Beke praised her topline while moving backwards – now it needs to be improved while going forwards. 7 from Mabuse, 8s otherwise, for 31.

Will Mellor also went the emotional/vote-harnessing route with his waltz to Three Times A Lady, dedicated to his mum – and was in tears by the end. That aside, this was a lovely classic number, with a tail suit-clad Mellor producing some wonderful partnering with Nancy Xu and showing hugely improved technique: strong footwork, with heel leads driving the dance, controlled rise and fall, and sensitive musicality.

Mabuse proclaimed it beautiful. Ballas said it made her miss her own son (fun fact: he’s a pro on the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars). Plus the footwork was fantastic. Du Beke said it was the epitome of two bodies moving as one in harmony with the music. Revel Horwood wanted more swing and sway, but he did his family proud. 10s from Mabuse and Ballas, for 38.

Will Tony Adams be kicked out?

I don’t know about Land of 1000 Dances, but Tony Adams certainly put about 1000 kicks into this jive. Sadly, they were more kicks aimed at a football – or maybe an opponent – rather than proper jive action, and partner Katya Jones had to lead him round the floor while furiously mouthing the counts. Adams also chucked in some vigorous air guitar action and a roly-poly series with Jones that would get him points in a primary school gymnastics competition, if nothing else. But will it be enough?

Ballas said he gave it his all, and as for the roly-poly: “I’m lost for words.” Du Beke said the kicks lacked retraction, but he gave it a good effort. “I didn’t mind it.” Revel Horwood: “A technical disahhhster.” Mabuse said he’s looking sharp. From 4 (Revel Horwood) to 7s for a generous 24.

Molly Rainford gets sultry

Billowing drapes, fog, Whitney Houston, and partner Carlos Gu conveniently forgetting his shirt buttons: Molly Rainford’s rumba was a far cry from her dreadful Grange Hill schoolgirl number. I much prefer this more sophisticated version of her, and this was a strong, fluid, stripped-back and deeply felt rumba with gorgeous technique – even if it did look like the cover of a Mills & Boon novel.

Du Beke, like me, enjoyed the mature performance and Rainford’s connection with Gu. Her spins could improve, otherwise tremendous. Revel Horwood called it “quality”. Mabuse loved the rumba walks and passionate moments. Ballas praised Gu’s innovative choreography and the “age-appropriate feeling”. A 10 from Ballas, plus 9s, for 37.

Ellie and Tyler fight back

Well that’s more like it. After a dismal dip last week with the rumba, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe were back on form with a goofy, giddy, adorable flapper Charleston, set to Friendship from musical Anything Goes. A few too many slack-jacked comedy faces for my taste, and could have been more precise in her placement, but it was a sweet, well-performed opener – and a nice celebration of the pair’s genuine bond.

Shirley Ballas praised the synchronisation and connection between them. Anton Du Beke predicted Taylor could be a musical theatre star. Craig Revel Horwood thought it could have been sharper and more extreme, but praised the difficult rhythm patterns. Motsi Mabuse felt Taylor owned it. Three 8s for a decent 31.

Generally on Strictly, the celebrity’s level of worry is reflected by the amount of flesh on display. So, a topless Tyler West – who also had a poor dance last week – was taking no chances with his paso doble. Add in studio pyrotechnics and dramatic music (Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus), and West had plenty of help here. The actual dance, though, was less convincing: strong but too plodding and posed, more like a weight lifter than a matador.

Du Beke was wowed by the power and timing. Revel Horwood disagreed: it lacked any Spanish line, and it was too boxy and placed. Mabuse enjoyed the atmosphere, but similarly wanted more extension. Ballas thought he was commanding, and managed to get his pro partner Dianne (not Diana) Buswell’s name right, for the first time this series. 6 from Revel Horwood up to 9 from Du Beke, for a confused 31.