Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week seven, live: Hamza Yassin is back on top after scoring three 10s

Marianka Swain
·9 min read
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal danced the cha cha cha - Guy Levy/BBC
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal danced the cha cha cha - Guy Levy/BBC

And breathe. After two weeks of theme madness (BBC 100 and Halloween) it was a return to relative normal in the Strictly ballroom, thank goodness. Hamza Yassin was the ballroom star once again, scoring three 10s for his wonderfully rhythmic cha cha cha, while Kym Marsh gave us a steamy display in her Argentine tango. She picked up a 10 for her trouble – as did Helen Skelton for her super-cool, jazzy jive.

However it was a disappointment for Tony Adams, whose salsa to Pitbull started out strong but was derailed by a series of mistakes, leaving him bottom of the leaderboard. Also in potential danger are Ellie Taylor, whose rumba fell flat, and Tyler West, who got tripped up by the Viennese waltz. But could we see another mid-leaderboard victim? Join us again for the results show on Sunday night at 7:15pm on BBC One.

Hamza Yassin is back on top

Cha cha cha has become the demon dance on Strictly: the celebrities always seem to get tangled up in its combination of deceptively tricky technique and need for a cheeky, charming, flirtatious performance, and rely on gimmicks or replacing sections with another dance entirely – like hip-hop or disco.

And yet this year’s miracle contestant, Hamza Yassin, and his tireless teacher Jowita Przystal, actually tackled it head on. Their routine was packed with proper cha cha content and astonishingly good technique for a celebrity: crisp footwork, lovely straight legs, fluid hip action and beautifully placed arms. He made it all look so easy.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal danced the cha cha cha - Guy Levy/BBC
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal danced the cha cha cha - Guy Levy/BBC

Shirley Ballas called it one of the best cha cha chas she’s ever seen. Anton Du Beke couldn’t find anything to mark down. Craig Revel Horwood, of course, did spot a few flaws, like Yassin’s naturally turned in feet and a couple of rogue heel leads. But beautiful straight legs and body rolls: fantastic. Motsi Mabuse agreed with Ballas, praising them for dancing in hold and tackling the basics. Three 10s, plus an 8 from Revel Horwood, for 38.

Kym Marsh tangos to a ten

Dancing an Argentine tango to John Powell’s electrifying music (immortalised in the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie movie Mr & Mrs Smith, and by Jason Donovan and Kristina Rihanoff on Strictly), Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima created a gorgeous, shiver-inducing mini-drama.

This is absolutely my preferred style of Argentine: all about the tiny exchanges between two people, one look, step or leg stroke sparking a response, and so intimate that you almost feel awkward about watching. Fab-u-lous! The only flaw was Marsh’s occasional hunching and oddly held arm, making her look like a sexy teapot. Revel Horwood criticised her raised shoulders – otherwise perfect. Mabuse called it exquisite. Ballas said it was by far the most accomplished routine she’s seen Marsh do. A 10 from Du Beke, 9s from the others, for 37.

Graziano Di Prima and Kym Marsh danced the Argentine tango - Guy Levy/BBC
Graziano Di Prima and Kym Marsh danced the Argentine tango - Guy Levy/BBC

Meanwhile, it was all about the cool factor for Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez in their funky, jazzy jive to Janelle Monáe’s Tightrope, with the pair dressed in matching black suits and spats. That definitely helped Skelton turn up the volume in her performance: she almost needs choreography in the style and delivery as much as in the steps, and it paid off brilliantly here. Light, fabulous kicks and flicks, great swagger, and she made a tricky, detailed routine look effortless.

Mabuse, who now feels even more strongly that Skelton is looking like a finalist, said it was a real statement. Just a tiny mistake. Ballas said that this is how to dance jive, praising Marquez for his musical routine. Divine. Du Beke defended the mistake as “a beautifully held moment”. Revel Horwood teased that he was almost reaching for his 10 paddle. Du Beke actually did, plus 9s, for 37.

Is Ellie Taylor in trouble?

They topped the leaderboard last week, but I'm afraid to say the only fireworks in Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe’s rumba were the literal kind, matching the explosive build of the music – Heart’s Alone. The dance itself was just…fine. Decent footwork from Taylor, if lacking pressure through the floor, and some nice lines, but nothing in the between the steps; it was about as erotic as a wake. It didn’t help that her dark dress merged with the gloomy lighting. I’d rather hoped they might go wildly melodramatic and camp, like with their Casualty number. Sadly not.

Johannes Radebe and Ellie Taylor danced the rumba - Guy Levy/BBC
Johannes Radebe and Ellie Taylor danced the rumba - Guy Levy/BBC

Du Beke praised Taylor’s elegance and sophistication, plus immaculate footwork. But she lacks fluidity in her transitions. Revel Horwood went further: she was stiff, lacked resistance, passion and hip action, and it looked like she was walking around. Mabuse thought they created atmosphere between them. Ballas agreed it needed fluidity and musicality. A very cruel 3 from Revel Horwood and 5 from Ballas, up to 7s: just 22. Ouch.

It was better news for the other Ellie. She danced a Charleston to Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate, though it was more like too many darn lifts in this daredevil routine. I would have loved a bit more actual dance content in there, and more finesse too (lots of the steps felt snatched and she was visibly counting), but it was thoroughly entertaining – and Simmonds’s total commitment sets her apart from the pack.

Mabuse said she put her heart on the dance floor. Ballas praised her Paralympian mentality: it had the wow factor, particularly the end lift. Revel Horwood wanted more detail, and noted a stumble out of one of the lifts, but an incredible performance. Two 9s for their highest yet: 33.

Tony Adams DJs – and has a dance disahhhster

The nation’s new favourite dancer began his salsa on the decks, surrounded by audience members grooving to Pitbull, chest bared thanks to a few missing shirt buttons. Next stop, Ibiza. He also had a decent stab at some salsa steps and even managed some hip action – plus several massive lifts (including one where he seemed to be…well, presenting partner Katya Jones’s nether regions in rather inelegant fashion). But then he blanked on a step and the routine fell apart – it was back to dad dancing at a wedding disco. What a shame.

Du Beke said he’d give him a 15 if he could – but he went wrong. Revel Horwood: “No, darling, it didn’t work tonight.” Mabuse praised him for trying hard. Ballas spotted some hip rotation on the basics and some good partnering skills. He’s fearless, and what he did do (bar the mistakes) was an improvement. A 4 from Revel Horwood, up to 6s, for 21. But will the nation come to his rescue again?

A charm offensive from Molly and Tyler

Perhaps in a bid to court voters, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu went with a routine so floral it actually brought on my hay fever: giant flowery hearts, Gu in a pink suit, Rainford dressed as a flowerbed, petals constantly raining down, plus a very irritating version of My Sun and Stars’ You Make Me Happy.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu danced the foxtrot - Guy Levy/BBC
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu danced the foxtrot - Guy Levy/BBC

That cutesiness overload aside, this was an impressively smooth and wonderfully musical foxtrot, with great control and superb technique from Rainford: hard work on the fundamentals paying off. Revel Horwood said it was “Gaw-jus”. Mabuse was transported by it. Ballas loved the style and beauty. An 8 from Revel Horwood, 9s otherwise, for 35.

There was yet more romance trowelled on in Tyler West and Dianne Buswell’s Viennese Waltz to I’ve Been Loving You Too Long, with a park bench, mass of (footwork-hiding) dry ice and falling leaves. This pair have a lovely connection too, and there were some expressive moments when dancing out of hold. But the actual Viennese was a mess: West leant over in hold, leaving his bottom protruding, and took tiny steps, which made it feel static and jerky instead of flowing and majestic.

Ballas observed that the footwork was incorrect and his frame collapsed, plus several mistakes, but nice partnering. Du Beke explained his second step in the Viennese turns is too short, and his shoulder was wrongly placed in hold. Revel Horwood found it pedestrian: it was danced into the ground. Plus West’s bottom was sticking out. Three 7s and an 8, for 29.

Will Mellor takes a big swing

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu danced the Charleston - Guy Levy/BBC
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu danced the Charleston - Guy Levy/BBC

Will Mellor brought all his charisma and high energy to this quickstep, danced to Soda Pop by Robbie Williams and Michael Bublé. Nancy Xu’s routine took full advantage of the track’s fab swing rhythms, and Mellor looked particularly strong in the high-kicking Charleston sections. He just needs to refine the footwork while in hold – in their determination to cover so much ground, it lost the lightness.

Revel Horwood found it a bit heavy (he should get up on his toes more), but rhythmic and entertaining. Mabuse agreed: a bit hesitant in the transitions, but great musicality. Ballas brought out a prop tiny shoe (!) to explain Revel Horwood’s critique. Du Beke praised them for covering the floor, and improvement in the topline. Three 8s and a 9 for 33.

Fleur East certainly has reason to feel blue after two trips to the dance-off, but she rallied well for a gentle, sincere and flowing waltz to Elton John’s I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues. She’s so expressive: unlike some of the others, she really does fill out every moment of the music. However, her footwork lacks the finesse of her top half – if she can improve on that, she’ll be the ballroom queen.

Ballas praised their composure – then brought out MORE tiny prop shoes (is there a tiny shoe workshop under that desk?) to demonstrate that when you go up on your toes, you have to then cushion the landing. Du Beke loved the grace, though agreed on the odd foot fault. Revel Horwood said he “absolutely adored it”. Three 9s for 35.

