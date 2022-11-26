Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 10, live: Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid

Marianka Swain
·1 min read
The Strictly Come Dancing judges - Ray Burmiston/BBC
Well, no sooner did I comment on the relative lack of medical issues in this year’s series, Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid. I can only apologise, Kym. Per current Strictly rules, that means she and partner Giovanni Di Prima will miss tonight’s show, but will hopefully return next week. It also piles the pressure onto everyone else, since Marsh was likely to be one of the lower-scoring celebrities in the remaining pack.

So, who will waltz into next week’s quarter-final? Hamza Yassin should impress with an Argentine tango (expect even more insane lifts from him and Jowita Przystal) – although we’ve yet to see smoulder from this platonic pairing, so that might prove challenging. Will Mellor will likely suit the extroverted Charleston, and I really hope that Helen Skelton, who’s performing the samba, got a big confidence boost from her fantastic Blackpool performance.

But I rather fear for Ellie Taylor doing the jive. And though they’ve consistently won praise and high marks from the judges, Fleur East (dancing the rumba) and Molly Rainford (tango) are also regulars in the dance-off. Will we see either, or even both, back in that danger zone this week? We’ll find out shortly: join us for all the action at 7:15pm tonight on BBC One.

