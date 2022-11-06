Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week seven results, live: Tony Adams and Ellie Taylor are in danger

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman - Guy Levy/BBC

It was all about the dancing on Saturday night, with no theme and a fascinating variety: each couple performed a different style. Without the distractions of silly costumes and dubious music choices, it was a high standard too (although the same can't be said for the erratic judging). Hamza Yassin picked up three 10s for his fluid, rhythmical cha cha cha, and there was a 10 a-piece for Helen Skelton’s funky jive and Kym Marsh’s smouldering Argentine tango.

Dance-off survivors Molly Rainford and Fleur East also impressed with their flowery foxtrot and angelic waltz, respectively, but they remain in that dangerous mid-table position – along with Ellie Simmonds, whose slightly chaotic Charleston prioritised risky lifts, a confidently quickstepping Will Mellor, and Tyler West, who dipped in form with his stuttering Viennese waltz.

The actual bottom two are Ellie Taylor, with a passionless (but harshly scored) rumba, and Tony Adams, who lost his way in his club-hopping salsa to Pitbull. But will voters rally to save them both? If so, we could see another controversial elimination. Join us for the results show tonight at 7:15pm on BBC One.